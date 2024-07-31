Dave Mitton Awarded Best International Brand Ambassador by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation!

TORONTO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - During the 18th annual Spirited Awards, Dave Mitton - Global Brand Ambassador for J.P. Wiser's and Lot No.40 at Corby Spirit and Wine, was named the Best International Brand Ambassador for his tremendous contributions to the industry.

For over 10 years, Mitton has been an extension of Corby, Hiram Walker & Sons, and the Canadian whisky brand portfolio. A beloved figure in the industry, and friend to all, his passion for Canadian whisky has led to a long career in showcasing the versatility and innovation of the spirit, mentoring and educating bartenders by developing the first Canadian Whisky Certification course with the Eh, B, C's of Canadian Whisky, and passionately advocating for a safer and more inclusive environment for all hospitality workers – all at a global scale.

"I am incredibly fortunate to be in an industry with some of the most talented and creative artists who embody creating a community that blends innovation and passion effortlessly," said Mitton. "A heartfelt thank you to everyone who welcomed me into their bar or restaurant over the last decade, those who allowed me to share and explore my craft, and the incredible team who stands in my corner."

Celebrated in New Orleans during Tales of the Cocktail, the Spirited Awards honour excellence in the drink industry and recognize professionals, organizations, and establishments shaping the hospitality industry. Since 2010, the Best International Brand Ambassador is awarded to an international ambassador whose creative use of brand communication, combined with personality, has had the most impact on the promotion of drink brands through engaging the trade and executing compelling education and seminars.

Earlier this year, Dave was also awarded the inaugural Brand Ambassador of the Year by the Canadian Whisky Awards. The new category was introduced to recognize and award the brand ambassador or educator who has remarkable accomplishments and excelled in their role.

"We are immensely proud of Dave for receiving this well-deserved and prestigious recognition from industry peers," added Nicolas Seguin, Director of Export Sales and New Business Venture. "This reflects his outstanding contributions of pushing the boundaries and making a significant impact with the utmost passion, creativity, and authenticity to build meaningful connections with consumers and partners."

