Dave Moore Joins Cannon Financial Institute as Senior Vice President, Director of Designations

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannon Financial Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Moore as Senior Vice President Director of Designations, effective August 28, 2024. With over 35 years of experience, Dave brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in the financial services industry.

Dave Moore, SVP - Director of Designations

Dave has held various senior positions throughout his career, most recently serving as Vice President and Senior Institutional Consultant at Fifth Third Bank, where he played a crucial role in developing the Custody Investment Management and Retirement Plan Advisory Service business. His expertise in cultivating and maintaining client relationships, along with his strategic approach to business development, aligns perfectly with Cannon Financial Institute's goals.

Advancing Knowledge within the Wealth Management Industry

Cannon Financial Institute's decision to bring Dave on board is part of a strategic initiative to enhance and expand our proprietary designations. His role will focus on increasing the visibility and recognition of our designations within the industry and supporting organizations in meeting their professional development requirements.

"Dave's extensive background and visionary approach were evident from the first time we met him. His ability to drive growth and foster strong relationships will be instrumental in advancing our mission," said Shane O'Neill, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cannon Financial Institute.

Phil Buchanan, Executive Chairman, added, "Dave is a pro! Beyond a deep grasp of the financial services landscape, it is his commitment to excellence that makes him a perfect fit for the Cannon team. I'm excited to partner with him in helping to elevate the success of our clients."

Expressing his enthusiasm for his new position, Dave Moore said, "I am very excited to join Cannon Financial Institute. The opportunity to contribute to the growth and enhancement of our designations is a challenge I look forward to. I am thrilled to be working with the Cannon team to build on the strong foundation that has already been established."

About Cannon Financial Institute

Cannon Financial Institute is a leader in providing education and professional development to the financial services industry. We specialize in trust and estate planning, offering a comprehensive suite of courses for organizations to enhance the technical knowledge, sales management, and regulatory compliance of professionals.

Media Contact: Rosi Bandy, Director of Marketing, Cannon Financial Institute

[email protected]

www.cannonfinancial.com

SOURCE Cannon Financial Institute, Inc.