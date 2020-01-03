Dave Nadig Joins ETF Trends And ETF Database As CIO And Director Of Research

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ETF Trends and ETF Database (owned by ETF Flows, LLC) are pleased to announce that renowned industry expert Dave Nadig will join ETF Flows on January 21st as Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research. Within these roles, Nadig will oversee the research, content and survey work of both sites, with the goal of continuing to build the world's preeminent ETF research platform for financial advisors, institutions and self-directed investors to research ETFs.

"ETFs have been a transformative technology for all classes of investors," said Nadig, a 25-year veteran of the industry. "The pace of change isn't slowing down. The efficiency of ETFs has been a catalyst for changes throughout the ecosystem, from free trading to the rise of robo-advisors. I'm looking forward to helping grow something equally transformative at ETF Trends and ETF Database."

Nadig most recently served as Managing Director of ETF.com, where he helped grow the business and provide expert commentary for the past decade. Before that, he managed mutual funds at startup MetaMarkets.com, and was a Managing Director at Barclays Global Investors in the 1990s. He is widely leveraged by media and institutions as a key expert in the field.

"At the core, I think of myself as an educator and analyst. I'm excited to continuing that work, writing, teaching and developing new ETF strategies for the financial advisor and institutional communities."

"Dave's knowledge of the ETF industry is extensive. Adding someone of Dave's caliber and experience will enable us to continue developing our leading platform for content and insights, and we look forward to seeing Dave expand our media outreach, educational programs, data analytics and industry relationships," said Tom Lydon, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF Flows. "Dave has proven to be a needed resource for regulators, index providers and ETF issuers."

"By leveraging the ETF Flows digital footprint, unique content creation abilities and machine learning capacity, Dave will help direct step-function improvements to our product offerings, including our ability to provide insights to the asset management community, especially as the modern financial advisor accelerates their transition from analog to digital consumption," said Tom Hendrickson, Co-Founder and President of ETF Flows.

About ETF Trends and ETF Database (ETF Flows, LLC)

ETF Flows is the parent company of ETF Trends (ETFtrends.com) and ETF Database (ETFdb.com), the preeminent digital platform for ETF news, research, tools, video, webcasts, native content channels and more. ETF Flows' brands have been trusted amongst advisors, institutional investors and individual investors for a combined 25 years and are uniquely positioned to aid the advisor community's adoption and usage of ETFs and the asset management community's transition from traditionally analog to digital forms of interacting with the advisor community.

For more information, please contact Tom Lydon at 714-813-7300 or tlydon@ETFFlows.com.

SOURCE ETF Trends; ETF Database

Related Links

http://ETFtrends.com

