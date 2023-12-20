SIMSBURY, Conn., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Saw Inc., a leading industrial saw blade and hydraulic hose saw manufacturer, announces the retirement of Dave Nagy, who has been leading the firm since the 1970s. Dave will retire from his position, effective January 1, 2024.

Dave Nagy Announces Retirement After 52 Years of Distinguished Service Dave Nagy

During Dave's tenure, Specialty Saw has achieved remarkable milestones, growing from a modest family company founded in 1952 to a global leader in its respective markets. Under his guidance, the company has risen to industry challenges with exciting new innovations, broadened its scope and capabilities, and become a dependable employer of skilled tradesmen and professionals in Connecticut's manufacturing sector.

"The journey with Specialty Saw has been a testament to what can be achieved when a dedicated team works hand-in-hand with a loyal customer base. I'm eternally grateful to our customers for opening the doors for our collaborative innovations and can't wait to see what exciting new frontiers Specialty Saw explores next. The bench of leadership fostered under my tenure is poised to continue under our new President, Jeff Nagy," said Dave Nagy.

Jeff Nagy stated, "For nearly two decades I have worked with this team to establish our brand as a reliable source for precision-engineered cutting solutions. Today, Specialty Saw is trusted by some of the largest and most influential companies in the industrial world. I'm deeply honored and enthusiastic about leading us into the next phase of our remarkable journey with this extraordinary team."

Irene McDonald, Specialty Saw's longtime controller moves into the role of Vice President of Finance, and Keith Cotter, Specialty Saw's Marketing and Sales Director is named Vice President of Business Development, rounding out Jeff's leadership team. Dave will continue to support a smooth transition during the upcoming months to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities, as well as remain in an advisory and consultancy role for the foreseeable future.

The retirement of Dave Nagy marks the end of an era, with Specialty Saw looking forward to building on the foundation laid by Dave to achieve continued success in the future. The staff at Specialty Saw wishes to thank Dave for his unwavering dedication, strategic vision, and outstanding contributions to the firm's success.

For media inquiries, please contact Keith Cotter at [email protected].

Specialty Saw Inc. is a manufacturer of the world's finest cutting tools for the Hydraulics, Materials, and Metal Service Center industries.

SOURCE Specialty Saw Inc.