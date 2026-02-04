Dave O'Hara Joins Cadiz Board of Directors

Former Microsoft Commercial CFO brings decades of experience in corporate finance and commercial strategy

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI / CDZIP, the "Company") announced today that Mr. Dave O'Hara, a senior finance executive with extensive experience in corporate finance, commercial strategy and large-scale growth initiatives, has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. O'Hara spent more than 20 years at Microsoft in senior executive leadership roles, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft's Commercial Business Group. In that role, he was responsible for investment strategy, budgeting, forecasting, and financial analysis across some of the company's largest and most strategically important business units. His experience includes oversight of large-scale, long-duration capital investments such as data centers, cloud infrastructure, and global platform expansions. Earlier at Microsoft, Mr. O'Hara served as Chief Operating Officer of Microsoft Advertising and as Vice President of Business Development.

"Dave brings global expertise in corporate strategy, financial discipline and strategic growth," said Susan Kennedy, Chairman and CEO of Cadiz. "He also brings a passion for high-impact innovation in industries experiencing large-scale transformation. Dave's experience in managing capital-intensive growth initiatives will be a tremendous asset to the company's executive team shareholders."

"I am excited to join the Board of Cadiz at what seems like a real inflection point for the company," said Mr. O'Hara. "Cadiz's portfolio of assets and expertise in water and energy at a time when demand for these critical resources is rapidly accelerating to support emerging high-growth industries, is a right-place, right time story. I look forward to helping the company navigate this exciting phase – and leave a positive impact on the people and communities we can serve."

Mr. O'Hara holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and an MBA from the University of South Dakota. Mr. O'Hara's appointment to the Board is effective immediately.

About Cadiz, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a unique combination of water supply, storage, pipeline and treatment solutions. With 45,000 acres of land in California, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, 220 miles of pipeline assets and the most cost-effective water treatment filtration technology in the industry, Cadiz offers a full suite of solutions to address the impacts of climate change on clean water access.

