Dave O'Hara Joins Rohirrim Advisory Board

O'Hara brings three decades of technology and M&A experience to Rohirrim

RESTON, Va., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohirrim , the leading RFP AI automation platform, welcomes Dave O'Hara to its Board of Directors. O'Hara brings to the Rohirrim executive team 23+ years of senior leadership experience with Microsoft.

Rohirrim uses its patented, first-ever, organization-specific generative-AI technology to develop groundbreaking products that aim to reimagine how people work, particularly when it comes to time-intensive, repetitive, and manual tasks. Rohirrim was born out of the need to improve the work-life balance of proposal teams and has stayed true to its vision in the continuous pursuit of new ways to make people's work lives better.

During his tenure with Microsoft, O'Hara served as Commercial Chief Financial Officer and a member of the senior leadership team. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Microsoft Advertising and a VP of Business Development. He came to Microsoft through the acquisition of Great Plains in 2001. O'Hara has previously served on the board of directors for technology companies AppNexus, Caradigm, and Intelligent Insights.

"Dave is more than just an industry veteran, he's a powerhouse whose expertise will be crucial in driving growth for Rohirrim. He will have a tremendous impact on the future of organization-specific generative AI." shared Steven Aberle, Rohirrim Founder and CEO. "With 30 years of experience in finance and technology, Dave has an innovative mindset and passion for building successful, long-term partnerships. We look forward to working closely with Dave as we expand Rohirrim's reach and continue to build our growing team."

Rohirrim's RohanRFP uses patented organization-specific generative AI technology to unlock the power of an organization's data and help create complex, long-form documents in a fraction of the time. The easy-to-use UX, and the seamless workflows of RohanRFP were purpose-built for their use cases, but what makes RohanRFP the clear leader in the space are the level of security and flexibility of deployment. Customers' information that is handled in RohanRFP meets the compliance standards of CMMC, SOC2, among others. Deployment model options give customers the choice to either have Rohirrim manage and maintain the underlying infrastructure for them, or to host RohanRFP behind their own firewall for added control and customization.

"I am very excited to join the Rohirrim board. Rohirrim has a powerful AI platform for multiple enterprise products." said O'Hara. "Witnessing firsthand the growth and development of generative AI, I am looking forward to seeing Rohirrim's customers benefit from this solution to produce high-quality proposals in record time."

By generating the first draft of an RFP in a fraction of the time, proposal teams have more time to focus on what they do best: storytelling and persuasion, making their proposal responses more compelling and competitive. By reducing costs and increasing the volume of RFP submissions, RohanRFP can have a profound impact on an organization's business growth.

About Rohirrim

