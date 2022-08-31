Dave Paquin Joins Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products as Director of Robotic Sales

CINCINNATI, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet increasing demand for industrial flooring capable of accommodating robotic traffic in material handling and order fulfillment applications, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products has hired Dave Paquin as Director of Robotic Sales. Paquin will be responsible for new business development in the robotics market, as well as leading the robotic sales team and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Dave Paquin, Director of Robotics Sales for Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products

The manufacturer of ResinDek® engineered flooring panels for elevated work platforms and mezzanines, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products has experienced exponential growth in demand for applications using its proprietary ResinDek flooring panels with either TriGard® ESD and MetaGard® robotic finishes over the past several years. These durable coatings are engineered to withstand the rigorous demands of repeated automated guided vehicle (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robot (AMRs) traffic.

Paquin previously served as the Regional Director of Sales for Caja Robotics, and as an Industrial Segment Sales Director for Locus Robotics. In those roles he helped both companies bring their robotic warehouse fulfillment and e-commerce solutions to the industrial material handling and order fulfillment markets. Prior to that, he managed key accounts for on-demand packaging equipment manufacturer Packsize.

"Dave brings a unique perspective with his extensive background in selling and deploying robotic solutions for a broad range of companies within warehousing and distribution centers," noted Scott McGill, Vice President of Sales for Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products. "His expertise, knowledge, and understanding of the intricacies of leveraging AMRs and AGVs to support order fulfillment operations brings our customers an insider's insight into why the right flooring is critical to a successful robotic deployment."

An engineer by training, Paquin holds a Master of Science degree in Manufacturing Systems from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., and a Bachelor of Science degree in Manufacturing systems Engineering Technology from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc, Wisc.

"Operations managers are not always aware of how critical the elevated platform or mezzanine flooring surface is to meet the effectiveness and efficiency goals for their fleet of industrial AMRs or AGVs," Paquin said. "I see my new role as not only an opportunity to continue to grow Cornerstone's market for these applications, but also to educate prospective customers about how to maximize their investment in robotic solutions. I'm excited to join the Cornerstone team."

ABOUT CORNERSTONE SPECIALTY WOOD PRODUCTS, LLC

For over 20 years, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC ( www.resindek.com ) has been in the forefront of research and development in the field of engineered wood floor panels for the material handling industry. In 1994, Greg Doppler, company founder and president, invented the ResinDek panel, which has become the premier mezzanine flooring panel product sold worldwide today. For more information about ResinDek engineered flooring panels, contact 513.772.5560 or visit www.resindek.com .

