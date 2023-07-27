Dave Partners with Drew League, LA's Pro-Am Basketball Team

News provided by

Dave

27 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

Dave joins as the league's Official Financial Services Partner and first fintech partner

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave (NASDAQ: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, announced today an official partnership with the Drew League, Los Angeles' premiere Pro-Am basketball league.

Dave chose to partner with Drew League because of their shared missions to provide opportunities for young people to succeed and give them the tools they need to create change in their lives. While The Drew League levels the playing field on the court, Dave is leveling the financial playing field for millions of underserved Americans across the country.

Continue Reading

Dave Founder and CEO, Jason Wilk, said, "At Dave, our mission is to level the financial playing field for everyone. In this case, we're taking our efforts to the basketball court in partnering with Drew League as the official financial services sponsor for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. As a Los Angeles-based company, Dave and Drew League share a passion for improving our local community by creating opportunity and access."

Drew League commissioner, Chaniel Smiley said, "The Drew League has been creating opportunities for emerging basketball talent in South Central Los Angeles for 50 years and we're proud to partner with Dave this season and next. Dave and Drew League have a shared passion for improving this community, while increasing access and visibility for all."

Crossovr Collective [OVR] Co-Founder, Steph Rawlins, The Drew League's media, marketing & brand agency who coordinated the partnership said, "Having a brand partner like Dave is really special and important, because not only do they see the value of the brand, but they also understand the importance of making sure local entities like The Drew are supported so that they can continue to exist, and be a staple to the community for another 50 years. Partnerships like this allow The Drew to expand their resources and opportunities it offers its youth, through the Drew League Non-Profit, the players and other members of the community."

This summer, Dave kicked off its support of the Drew League's "Player of the Game" series and branding began appearing in the gyms and on the court throughout the season. In 2024, the partnership will expand and Dave will be the official Jersey Patch sponsor for the league.

This partnership marks Dave's continued support for the LA community, following the neobank's recent support of Baby2Baby's Beverly Hills Mother's Day event.

About Dave:
Dave (NASDAQ: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, member FDIC. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com/ and follow @davebanking on Twitter.

About Drew League:
Since 1973, Drew League has brought local kids, streetball legends and professional stars together in Los Angeles–all for the love of basketball. The rich legacy includes the original founding father, a visionary commissioner, veteran coaches, three different gyms and countless magical moments. For 50 years, The Drew League has been a remarkable success story that began in South Central Los Angeles and still continues to flourish within the exact same community. For more information, please visit: www.drewleague.com.

Contact 
Media Contact
Kira Sarkisian 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Dave

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.