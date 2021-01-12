Dave Ross, Longtime Public Servant in Federal and State Environmental Agencies, Joins Troutman Pepper

Ross brings more than two decades of experience working on environmental issues, most recently serving as water chief in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. He has also served as both a state prosecutor and private defense attorney, managing enforcement and compliance matters in all aspects of environmental law, including Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, Endangered Species Act, and National Environmental Policy Act. He will work closely with the firm's appellate practice, broadening and strengthening the firm's environmental and natural resources already robust appellate litigation capabilities.

"Dave is widely recognized for his acumen in the environmental law arena, and most recently for his policy work across a wide spectrum of water issues – a unique background that will greatly benefit our clients across the country," said Amie Colby, partner and chair of the Regulatory & Finance Department at Troutman Pepper. "Dave will be a significant resource to our client base as a whole, particularly those in the energy sector, including pipelines and infrastructure, as well as our municipal clients."

Ross served as Assistant Administrator in the EPA's Office of Water from 2018 to 2020, with support at the time of his selection from environmental leaders on both sides of the aisle who made public statements affirming his ability to lead. During his time at EPA, Ross spearheaded many regulatory reform and modernization efforts, strengthened interagency relationships with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Department of the Interior, and several other agencies, and helped deploy billions of dollars in federal loan assistance for water infrastructure projects across the country.

"Dave's arrival will be transformative for the firm's Environmental and Natural Resources practice, our Washington, D.C. office, and the firm's appellate litigation practice," said Catherine Little, partner and leader of the Environmental and Natural Resources Practice Group. "He is highly regarded by the business community, with a proven track record of working collaboratively with a broad range of diverse stakeholders to address complex and often exceedingly controversial environmental issues."

Before joining the EPA, Ross served from 2016 to 2018 as Director of the Environmental Protection Unit in Wisconsin's Department of Justice. From 2014 to 2016, he worked in the Wyoming Attorney General's Office, representing the Water Quality Division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Prior to his governmental appointments, Ross was in private practice including serving as a partner in the Land Use and Natural Resources practice of an international law firm.

"Troutman Pepper is a perfect fit for my experience and skill set," Ross said. "I look forward to leveraging my policy and advocacy experience to supplement the firm's strategic counseling practice by assisting clients with critical environmental enforcement, litigation and compliance issues while helping them navigate through significant regulatory developments that may affect their business operations."

Ross earned his J.D. from Vermont Law School, which is renowned for its environmental law program, and his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

