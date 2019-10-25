Dave Shindel, CEO & General Partner of United Planners Passes Away at Age 65

Everyone who knew Dave knew him not only as the CEO, but also as a cowboy, a family man and a man of faith. Dave often referred to the Cowboy Ethics , for which he applied the basic principles to his life and decision making. He was actively involved in charitable events and took great pride in giving back to the community. Sheila Cuffari-Agasi , Executive Vice President said, "He always had time for a conversation and was genuinely interested in getting to know those around him. He took special interest to guide and shape future generations and was a role model for so many."

Dave enjoyed hunting and being in the wilderness. He passed away while enjoying one of these very trips in Colorado on October 19th. The family is currently awaiting the autopsy report, but we do know he went peacefully and without pain based on accounts from the hunting crew he was with at the time.

Dave often reminded the leadership team of United Planners that the best legacy you can leave is to ensure the company can go on without you. Although our hearts will ache, we have comfort in knowing that our departed CEO has left us in great hands with clear plans for the future. Billy Oliverio, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer said, "Dave and Mike periodically and openly discussed their business continuity and succession plan in various forums. We have a solid management team in place and have confidence that we will keep Dave's legacy alive through the continued success of the business." Therefore, United Planners will continue to operate and be managed pursuant to their business continuity and succession plan.

"Dave may be gone, but he will not be forgotten – we will keep our strong momentum moving forward," said Mike Baker. United Planners published announcements earlier this year about their record breaking growth and stability as well as their record breaking attendance at their national conference. The ownership structure of the United Planners will remain the same because it is the core differentiator that preserves its unique culture in an industry that is plagued with consolidations. In closing, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Shindel family and assure them that Dave's spirit will forever be a part of United Planners.

United Planners is a national wealth management firm that provides financial planning, investment management and insurance services. Established in 1987, United Planners is vocal about its stance of being "Adamantly Not For Sale" because it is majority-owned by its advisors. United Planners is uniquely structured as a limited partnership that offers ownership opportunities and profit sharing to its financial advisors and embraces a culture, passion and strategy that caters to the fiercely independent financial advisor community. United Planners service model is to provide back-office support to independent financial advisors, who then help investors manage their wealth to achieve a variety of goals & objectives. United Planners is an open-architecture model that offers flexible, efficient and scalable solutions that positions its financial advisors to build and manage profitable businesses. To learn more go to www.UnitedPlanners.com or call a Partner Development Consultant at 800-966-8737, Option 3. United Planners is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC / Registered Broker-Dealer with the FINRA / SIPC Member.

