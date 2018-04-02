Dave Underriner Named President of Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Region

"Dave's extensive experience at every level of care delivery and administrative operations will serve him well as he assumes the leadership of our Hawaii Region," said Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson. "His distinguished career demonstrates the deep commitment to providing access to affordable, high-quality health care and building healthy communities that is at the core of Kaiser Permanente's mission."

Beginning in May, Underriner will lead all health care and health plan operations serving the organization's more than 255,000 members and the communities where they live on Kauai, Hawaii Island, Maui and Oahu. He will report directly to Gregory A. Adams, executive vice president and group president, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. and Hospitals.

"Throughout his career, Dave has focused on providing high-quality, affordable health care in a patient-focused environment," said Adams. "His operational and strategic experience in an integrated, not-for-profit health care system makes him a great fit for this important leadership role."

Underriner comes to Kaiser Permanente after a 35-year career at Providence Health & Services, a not-for-profit network of hospitals, health plans, physicians, clinics and affiliated health services, where he has held multiple leadership positions in the organization's Oregon region, most recently as executive vice president and chief executive officer.

In that role, Underriner was responsible for strategy and operations for Providence's Oregon region, which includes eight acute care hospitals, 90 medical clinics and more than 3,650 active medical staff members. He also worked closely with Providence's health plan operations in Oregon, serving more than 650,000 members and directed shared services, specialty pharmacy, mergers and acquisitions, and community benefit activities.

"I am very honored to be joining an organization with such a long and distinguished legacy of care excellence and innovation," said Underriner. "After spending so much of my career in one area of the country, I am excited to be taking on this new opportunity to meet the needs of the members, patients and communities served by Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii and helping the region to thrive."

