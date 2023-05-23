Dave Vincent Signs with Greenlite Ventures

Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

23 May, 2023, 09:45 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc. dba Game Time Productions (OTC-Pink: GRNL) has signed an exclusive Consulting Agreement with simulated altitude pioneer Dave Vincent for Vincent to lead GRNL's entry into the altitude training market as well as other related businesses. 

Vincent currently owns and operates Sporting Edge UK, one of the leading manufacturers and providers of Simulated Altitude and Environmental Chambers in Europe. He intends to make Game Time a major player in the altitude training boom across the America's through GRNL's exclusive use of his breakthrough systems and technologies that will be further detailed in new agreements covering patents and exclusive licenses.

Vincent plans to utilize his long-term relationship with one of the iconic names in professional sports conditioning to greatly accelerate GRNL's market penetration and potentially launch the first vertically integrated altitude fitness franchise in the world.

"Game Time's licensing deals with virtually all the major sports leagues in America will give us access at the highest levels for the sale of our altitude chambers," said Vincent. "Once we finalize our manufacturing partnership and begin utilizing their nationwide network of sales and support centers, we will be positioned to offer an altitude training package second to none."

Adam Pennington, Game Time Productions' CEO concluded: "It's great to add Dave's many talents and advanced technologies to GRNL. We have already received interest from several of the professional teams we regularly do great business with and look forward to demonstrating to them the unique benefits of our newly acquired licensed technologies. Altitude training has proven to be a key component of championship performance throughout the world and we hope to quickly make our altitude training systems a necessity for any team or athlete with championship aspirations." 

Safe Harbor
A "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements is provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Reform Act of 1995). The Reform Act of 1995 was adopted to encourage such forward-looking statements without the threat of litigation, provided those statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statement. Forward-looking statements have been and will be made in written documents and oral presentations of Greenlite Ventures, Inc., statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. When used in this press release, the words "believe", "anticipate", "endeavor", "estimate", "expect", "objective", "projection", "forecast", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such forward-looking statements, factors that could cause Greenlite Ventures' actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: Jeff DeForrest, 954 288 4725, [email protected]

SOURCE Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

