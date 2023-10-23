Dave's Cosmic Subs Updates for Expansion

CLEVELAND, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave's Cosmic Subs, the iconic sub sandwich franchise, is thrilled to announce a series of transformative changes redefining its future. The brand is unveiling a fresh logo, new website, and mobile app, all aimed for growth and welcoming new franchise locations.

A Logo that Reflects Evolution

The new revamped logo pays homage to its roots while embracing modern aesthetics. This logo captures the Rock 'n Roll experience that customers love, all while signaling the brand's commitment to progress and innovation.

Revamped Website for Enhanced Customer Experience

The new website offers customers a user-friendly design, vibrant visuals, and easy navigation making it easier than ever to explore the menu, locate nearby stores, and stay connected with the brand.

Introducing Dave's Cosmic Subs Mobile App

To meet the evolving needs of customers and franchisees, Dave's Cosmic Subs is proud to introduce its state-of-the-art mobile app. Packed with features designed for convenience and efficiency, the app allows users to place orders seamlessly, earn rewards, and stay updated on the latest promotions and news.

An Invitation to Franchisees

With these exciting updates, Dave's Cosmic Subs is extending an invitation to aspiring franchisees who share the brand's passion for Quality, Cosmic Flavors, and Rock 'n Roll experiences. Ownership is actively seeking partners who are eager to join the journey and bring the magic of Dave's Cosmic Subs to new locations across the nation.

Dave's Cosmic Subs™

Come enjoy the Rock'n Roll Vibes as you taste the mouthwatering goodness of handcrafted, made-to-order sandwiches. Crisp, freshly-sourced vegetables, high-quality meats and cheeses, and our proprietary Dave's Cosmic Sauce are the heart and soul of every sandwich we create. Vegetarians and vegans can also rock out with our selection of meatless options, and, of course, we have options for little rockers, too!

About the original Dave's Cosmic Subs - What started out as a humble sub-shop in Chagrin Falls is now revolutionizing the sub-world. Founded on the principles of quality ingredients, unique "cosmic" flavors, and a Rock'n Roll atmosphere, the original Dave's Cosmic Subs has been serving subs that rock since 1997. These legendary subs are poised for expansion across the nation for continued success.

