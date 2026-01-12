Dave's Hot Chicken Names Joshua Liggins Vice President of Franchise Development as the Brand Accelerates 2026 Expansion

Fast-Casual Brand Enters a New Phase of Non-Traditional and International Growth Under New Leadership Lineup

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave's Hot Chicken, the fastest-growing Nashville-style hot chicken sensation from Los Angeles, has announced Joshua Liggins as Vice President of Franchise Development.

Liggins joins Dave's Hot Chicken with extensive experience leading franchise development for some of the most recognized restaurant brands in the industry. Most recently, he served as Director of Franchising at Inspire Brands, where he oversaw franchise development efforts for Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins, and Sonic. He brings deep experience scaling high-growth franchise systems across multiple brands, markets, and development models.

"Dave's is a home run of a brand," said Liggins. "When you hear about the unit economics, the sales-to-investment ratio, and see the level of reinvestment from existing franchisees, it gets your attention. Add in the simplicity of the menu, fast throughput, and authentic vibe, and it's clear this brand has only scratched the surface of what's possible. We're looking forward to continuing to introduce guests to Dave's in new markets, formats, and regions around the world."

In his new role, Liggins will focus on supporting existing franchisees as they continue to meet their development milestones, while helping to expand Dave's footprint through a more strategic, data-driven growth approach. His efforts will center on identifying high-potential markets, evaluating trade areas, and mapping future development opportunities that align with the brand's long-term vision. While most domestic territories are already committed, the focus remains on ensuring existing agreements are executed to Dave's standards and uncovering additional real estate opportunities in high-performing, in-demand locations.

International development will also remain a major focus, building on recent signed agreements, including the brand's European partnership with Azzurri Group, which continues to expand Dave's global footprint. Dave's is prioritizing experienced, multi-unit operators with the infrastructure to develop full regions at scale, ensuring long-term quality and impact.

"We continue to build a best-in-class leadership team to support Dave's rapid growth," said Jim Bitticks, who was named CEO of Dave's Hot Chicken in the New Year. "With his deep franchising experience and disciplined approach to development, Joshua will play a critical role as we expand across traditional, non-traditional, and international channels."

Dave's Hot Chicken has captured the hearts and taste buds of guests across the United States with its crave-worthy menu. Specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders, sliders, and bites with spice levels ranging from "No Spice" to "Reaper," each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese, and crispy, seasoned Fries or Cheese Fries.

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave's Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Dave's Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals, operating procedures, and assistance with site selection.

To learn more about Dave's Hot Chicken and its franchise opportunities, visit www.daveshotchicken.com/franchising.

About Dave's Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave's Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave's Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy's brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave's Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,020 franchise locations in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Canada and will open 70-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company's mission is to "blow their minds." Additional brand investors include Billboard Artists Drake and Usher, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.

SOURCE Dave's Hot Chicken