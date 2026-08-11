Fan-favorite bagel flavor is here — just in time for fall

MILWAUKIE, Ore., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave's Killer Bread® (DKB), the nation's No. 1 organic bread brand, is bringing back "Pumpkin Spice Madness" Bagels for the first time in seven years. The sweet, spicy seasonal bagel is now available for a limited time only on grocery store shelves nationwide. Research from DKB reveals that, when it comes to bagels, consumers prioritize taste over nutrition — but with Pumpkin Spice Madness Bagels, they don't have to compromise. Made with delicious, organic, non-GMO whole grains, these killer bagels are packed with flavorful brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg, with 10 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber.

Dave’s Killer Bread brings back ‘Pumpkin Spice Madness’ Bagels for a limited time. Fan-favorite bagel flavor is here — just in time for fall.

"Dave's Pumpkin Spice Madness Bagels are making a highly anticipated comeback to our bagel lineup," said Cristina Watson, senior director of brand management for Dave's Killer Bread. "BreadHeads have been clamoring for the return of this iconic, organic favorite. It's Pumpkin Spice season, but with a DKB twist: 10 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, and all the fall flavor you want."

One in three survey respondents rank bagels in the top breakfast foods, outranking oatmeal (29%), muffins (29%) and crepes (14%). And, while people prioritize flavor over nutrition (54% vs 34%), with DKB's Pumpkin Spice Madness Bagels, they get plenty of both. According to the research, 63% of consumers also say the best season to eat a bagel is year-round, so DKB's limited-edition seasonal bagels are the perfect way to feed the FOMO with fresh flavor profiles.

Dave's Killer Bread Pumpkin Spice Madness Bagels are available at participating retailers nationwide through November while supplies last. Prices begin at $6.49 for a pack of five Pumpkin Spice Madness Bagels.

Dave's Killer Bread also recently rolled out Mini Bagels in two killer flavors — Plain Awesome® and Epic Everything®. At 100 calories per mini bagel, they're a small-but-mighty option for consumers.

Survey methodology: Dave's Killer Bread surveyed 2,000 general population Americans; the survey was administered and conducted online between March 26 and March 30, 2026.

About Dave's Killer Bread

Rocking the grocery store with delicious organic, non-GMO and whole grain products comes naturally to Dave's Killer Bread. First introduced at the Portland Farmers Market in 2005, it is the nation's No. 1 organic bread brand with widespread distribution across the U.S. The flagship organic bread brand for Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO), Dave's Killer Bread pioneered the organic seeded bread category and offers 37 varieties of whole grain organic bakery and snack products, all of which are certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. In addition, Dave's Killer Bread is committed to Second Chance Employment (employing those with a criminal background), helping to transform lives through job opportunities. One in three employee-partners at its Oregon bakery have a criminal background. Learn more at daveskillerbread.com.

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann, APR

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423.494.3673

SOURCE Dave's Killer Bread