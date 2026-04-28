Dave's Killer Bread launches 'Epic,' 'Awesome' Mini Bagels

"DKB Mini Bagels are the perfect option for snacking, on-the-go and fun-sized meals for the whole family," said Cristina Watson, senior director of brand management for Dave's Killer Bread. "BreadHeads will love using Mini Bagels to make everything from sandwiches to pizza bagels. While their size is mini, their taste is anything but."

According to the survey, mini bagels are especially popular with millennials and Gen X, who eat the most bagels overall per month, averaging 8.2 and 7.5 bagels respectively. The best time to enjoy a bagel, or "Bagel O'Clock," is officially 9:06 a.m., according to respondents, 63% of whom said year-round was the best "season" to eat a bagel.

In addition to dropping Plain Awesome and Epic Everything Mini Bagels, DKB is rolling out regular-sized Summer Berry Bagels, a limited-edition flavor made with real cranberries, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries, available now through July. Berry bagels are especially popular among millennials and Gen Z, according to the research.

Dave's Killer Bread Mini Bagels and Summer Berry Bagels are available at participating retailers nationwide. Prices begin at $7.49 for a pack of 12 Mini Bagels and $6.49 for a pack of five Summer Berry Bagels.

Survey methodology: Dave's Killer Bread surveyed 2,000 general population Americans; the survey was administered and conducted online between March 26 and March 30, 2026.

About Dave's Killer Bread

Rocking the grocery store with delicious organic, non-GMO and whole grain products comes naturally to Dave's Killer Bread. First introduced at the Portland Farmers Market in 2005, it is the nation's No. 1 organic bread brand with widespread distribution across the U.S. The flagship organic bread brand for Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO), Dave's Killer Bread pioneered the organic seeded bread category and offers 37 varieties of whole grain organic bakery and snack products, all of which are certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. In addition, Dave's Killer Bread is committed to Second Chance Employment (employing those with a criminal background), helping to transform lives through job opportunities. One in three employee-partners at its Oregon bakery have a criminal background. Learn more at daveskillerbread.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo

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SOURCE Dave's Killer Bread