Dave's Killer Bread launches new breakfast bars to 'Rock Your Reset'

"Our new soft-baked breakfast bars are made with organic ingredients, and deliver the killer taste and texture people have come to expect from Dave's," said Danielle Benjamin, senior director, brand management at Dave's Killer Bread. "As with all DKB bread, bars and bites, you never have to compromise deliciousness to support a healthy lifestyle."

Breakfast Bars

Available in Boomin' Blueberry Muffin, Strawberry Crumble and Apple Cinnamon Crisp, these certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast bars feature 4 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein for a one-two punch of killer taste and nutrition. Baked with organic oats and fruits and drizzled with a sweet streusel topping, the new breakfast bars start at $5.99 for a 5-ct. multipack.

Protein and Snack Bars

Dave's Killer Bread is also leaning into snacking innovation with new flavors of its Amped-Up organic protein bars. Double Chocolate Chunk and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough both have 10 grams of plant-based protein (10% Daily Value) and are chock-full of oats, chocolate chips and chocolate chunks. DKB is also rolling out two new varieties of organic snack bars: Crushin' Caramel Chocolate and Cravin' Chocolate Chip.

Snack Bites

In addition to bars, Dave's Killer Bread is expanding its savory Snack Bite line to introduce three new cheese varieties: Fiery Cheddar Jalapeño, Shreddin' Cheddar and Zesty Garlic Parm. The organic snack bites are crunchy bite-sized snacks made with real organic ingredients including real cheese, nuts, seeds and whole grains.

Rock Your Reset Sweepstakes

Beyond product innovation, DKB wants to help consumers reboot in January with a chance to win a prize that'll rock their whole year — a VIP concert prize pack. Consumers can enter the Rock Your Reset sweepstakes by visiting daveskillerbread.com/reset.

Dave's Killer Bread snacks and breads are available at participating retailers nationwide. Prices may vary by location.

About Dave's Killer Bread



Rocking the grocery store with delicious organic, non-GMO and whole grain products comes naturally to Dave's Killer Bread. First introduced at the Portland Farmers Market in 2005, it is the nation's No. 1 organic bread brand with widespread distribution across the U.S. The flagship organic bread brand for Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO), Dave's Killer Bread pioneered the organic seeded bread category and offers 37 varieties of whole grain organic bakery and snack products, all of which are certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. In addition, Dave's Killer Bread is committed to Second Chance Employment (employing those with a criminal background), helping to transform lives through job opportunities. One in three employee-partners at its Oregon bakery have a criminal background. Learn more at daveskillerbread.com.

