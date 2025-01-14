Dave's Killer Bread Expands Snack Line with National Launch of Organic Snack Bites

Crunchy baked clusters in six savory and sweet flavors pack whole-grain nutrition and bold taste into every bite

MILWAUKIE, Ore., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave's Killer Bread®, the leading organic bread brand, is growing its on-the-go snack product line with the national launch of Organic Snack Bites. Each unique flavor combines the same whole grain nutrition and simple ingredients that consumers know and love from Dave's with a crunchy texture to meet current snacking desires.

Organic Snack Bites available in six savory and sweet flavors

Crafted with organic nuts, seeds, and grains for a satisfying crunch and flavor, the Snack Bites can be enjoyed on their own, or make for an exciting addition to salads, parfaits, and soups. Dave's is launching with six delicious varieties, offering both savory and sweet taste profiles:

"The positive response to our Snack and Protein Bars has confirmed that people crave snacks that balance nutrition with exceptional taste and texture," said Danielle Benjamin, Senior Director of Brand Management for Dave's Killer Bread. "We collaborated closely with our team to craft these one-of-a-kind Snack Bites -- perfectly portioned clusters packed with whole grains, a satisfying crunch and the bold flavors that offer our BreadHeads a unique and satisfying snacking experience."

Dave's nutritious bites join the brand's successful snack lineup of Organic Snack Bars and Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars, available nationwide. As with all Dave's Killer Bread products, Organic Snack Bites are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and made without artificial ingredients, preservatives, colors, flavors, high fructose corn syrup, or bleached flour.

The stand-up, resealable pouches retail for $6.99 each and are now rolling out at Walmart, on Walmart.com, Amazon, and at grocery stores across the country. You can find exact locations on the Dave's Killer Bread store locator.

Hi-res Imagery Available via Dropbox

Credit: Dave's Killer Bread

About Dave's Killer Bread

Rocking the bread and snack aisles with delicious whole grains comes naturally to Dave's Killer Bread. First introduced at the Portland Farmers Market in 2005, it is now the nation's best-selling organic bread brand with widespread distribution across the U.S. and Canada. The flagship organic bread brand for Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO), Dave's Killer Bread pioneered the organic seeded bread category and offers 33 varieties of whole grain organic bakery and snack products, all of which are certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. In addition, Dave's Killer Bread is committed to Second Chance Employment (employing those with a criminal background), helping to transform lives through job opportunities. One in three employee-partners at its Oregon bakery have a criminal background. Learn more at daveskillerbread.com.

