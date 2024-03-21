Dave's Killer Bread Launches Organic Rock 'N' Rolls Nationwide

MILWAUKIE, Ore., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for quality organic products balancing killer taste, texture and whole grain nutrition, Dave's Killer Bread® is releasing its latest innovation: Organic Rock 'N' Rolls®. This new offering caters to the growing consumer interest in diverse bread options and is the first nationally available roll from Dave's Killer Bread.

Dave's Killer Bread Organic Rock 'N' Rolls Credit: Dave's Killer Bread

Organic Rock 'N' Rolls are a standout choice for those seeking a delicious, soft roll with recognizable ingredients and DKB's signature seedy texture. Baked with quality organic ingredients including whole wheat, barley, oats and flax seeds, each roll has 12g of whole grains, 3g fiber and 5g protein per serving. These rolls are designed with convenience and versatility in mind, making them ideal for snacking, complementing a meal, or crafting creative sandwiches and sliders, like Pesto, Chicken and Mazzarella Baked Sliders with Spring Greens.

Cristina Watson, senior director of brand management at Dave's Killer Bread, notes the changing consumer habits surrounding roll consumption: "Our customers are looking for more than just the traditional dinner roll. The market showed a gap in whole grain options that still deliver on flavor, which inspired us to develop Rock 'N' Rolls using our flagship 21 Whole Grains and Seeds blend that our fans, whom we call BreadHeads, already love."

Dave's Killer Bread is committed to maintaining the high standards of quality and taste that its customers have come to expect. True to the brand's values, Rock 'N' Rolls are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free from artificial ingredients, artificial preservatives, artificial colors, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, and bleached flour. The 12ct packages retail for $6.99 and will be available at select grocery stores nationwide like Albertsons, Kroger, Sprouts and more, and on Amazon.com.

About Dave's Killer Bread

Rocking the bread aisle with delicious whole grains comes naturally to Dave's Killer Bread. First introduced at the Portland Farmers Market in 2005, it is now the nation's best-selling organic bread brand with widespread distribution across the U.S. and Canada. The flagship organic bread brand for Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO), Dave's Killer Bread pioneered the organic seeded bread category and offers 23 varieties of whole grain organic bakery products, all of which are certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. In addition, Dave's Killer Bread is committed to Second Chance Employment (employing those with a criminal background), helping to transform lives through job opportunities. One in three employee-partners at its Oregon bakery have a criminal background. Learn more at: http://www.daveskillerbread.com/ .

SOURCE Flowers Bakeries, LLC