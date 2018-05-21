David A. Axelrod & Associates Files Complaint Against United Airlines for Negligence

The Complaint, filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, alleges that United Airlines Inc. negligently, carelessly and improperly breached its duty of care by its failure to immediately land the aircraft despite Mr. Christman's acute medical attack. As a direct result, Mr. Christman suffered severe injuries during a flight from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, on May 21, 2016.

Despite medical professionals (passengers on board) examining Lewis Christman and determining he was suffering a severe gallbladder attack and/or severe pancreatitis, United Airlines Flight 970 decided to continue its 9 ½ hour flight, with approximately 7 ½ hours remaining.

When the United Airlines flight landed in Rome, the medical staff at Grassi Hospital diagnosed him with acute pancreatitis. After being Air Ambulanced back to Chicago, Northwestern Memorial Hospital confirmed the diagnosis of acute necrotic pancreatitis.

Mr. Christman was treated as an inpatient at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for approximately three months, being fed through IV and still suffers major health complications related to acute necrotic pancreatitis, including surgical removal of his gallbladder and gastric bypass surgery performed at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

"The conduct alleged in the Complaint by one of the foremost airline carriers, United Airlines Inc., is alarming," David A. Axelrod said. "Under the circumstances, the failure to land the plane in an emergency situation to obtain immediate medical care was ill-advised. As a result, not only did Mr. Christman suffer throughout the flight, but he has suffered additional long-term injuries thereafter."

According to the Complaint, due to United Airlines' negligence, passenger Lewis Christman was caused to suffer, continues to suffer and will continue to suffer permanent injuries.

About David A. Axelrod & Associates, P.C.

David A. Axelrod & Associates, P.C. (www.axelrodpc.com) is a firm of trial lawyers that represents individuals and businesses in cases involving medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries, professional negligence and fraud.

CONTACT:

David. A. Axelrod

312.782.4600

DAA@Axelrodpc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-a-axelrod--associates-files-complaint-against-united-airlines-for-negligence-300651833.html

SOURCE David A. Axelrod & Associates, P.C.