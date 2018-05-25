WOODBURY, N.Y., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David A. Baugh is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as Attorney & Co-Managing Partner of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP.

Serving the tri-state area for over thirty three years, Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP is located in Woodbury, New York. Dedicated to providing quality customer satisfaction, the firm specializes in corporate, commercial and securities litigation, professional malpractice defense, and directors' and officers' (D&O) liability claims. Committed to giving back to the community, the team at Kaufman Dolowich has rendered countless hours to volunteer work in an effort to better serve their local communities. With experience and ingenuity at the forefront of the company's values, the firm is equipped in offering quality legal services at the fraction of the cost.

Having gathered over thirty nine years of experience in the field of Law, Baugh is commended for his outstanding performance in the industry. In his previous years, Baugh took a position as a staff attorney in the division of Corporation Finance with the Securities Exchange Commission in its home office in Washington D.C., where he worked until going into private practice in Chicago. An illustrious professional, Baugh has attained extensive expertise within the areas of financial service law.

Early in his career, Baugh attained his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Tennessee, College of Law. In his previous years, Baugh attended the University of Georgia where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Baugh is an esteemed member of several organizations including the American Bar Association and Illinois Bar Association.

A brilliant scholar, Baugh has lectured and performed seminars on various securities, D&O and professional malpractice issues.

In recognition of his professional accolades in the field of law, Baugh has successfully defended professionals on a national basis, including cases of first impression concerning liability to third parties. Specifically, he has represented the interest of defendant accountants in the case of Toro Co. v. Krouse, Kern, & Co., in which the 7th Circuit, applying Indiana law, adopted the Credit Alliance standard of liability to third parties.

