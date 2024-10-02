David B. Bosko Joins ICS as Executive Director: Air, Space & Cyber

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc. (ICS) is proud to welcome David B. Bosko, Colonel (Retired), USAF, as the new Executive Director: Air, Space & Cyber. With a remarkable 32-year career in the United States Air Force, Bosko brings an exceptional track record of leadership in cyber operations, IT infrastructure, and national defense strategy.

David B. Bosko

Bosko's most recent role was as Director at the Air Force Cyber College, where he led a team of 25 experts in educating over 5,000 students annually on critical cyber operations and strategy. His prior experience also includes serving as Cyber Chair at Air University and CEO of the Air Force Spectrum Management Office, where he championed key initiatives to protect national security assets and promote cyber education.

"David's extensive background and leadership in the cyber domain are a valuable addition to our team as we continue to expand our capabilities in Air, Space, and Cyber," said Steve Goldsby, CEO of ICS. "His commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative IT solutions that support the dynamic needs of our clients."

David Bosko shared his excitement about joining ICS: "I am honored to join the ICS team in its mission to support our Nation's defense. The best warfighters in the world deserve the best information technology and cyber solutions. I look forward to driving the growth and success of ICS while enhancing our commitment to all our DoD clients by delivering the capabilities they need to effect our Nation's objectives."

Based in ICS's Montgomery, AL office, Bosko will lead efforts to enhance the company's strategic initiatives in the Air, Space & Cyber sectors.

About Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc.

Integrated Computer Solutions, Inc. (ICS) is a premier technology integrator focused on delivering transformative IT services and solutions to our clients – with predictable, measurable results. ICS has operating locations throughout the United States. Established in 1997 as a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB), ICS provides a robust portfolio of technology and information security services that combine a comprehensive strategy with cutting edge security. Our services provide a balance of cost and quality that enables our clients to maximize their return on IT investments. ICS has an established track record of providing enterprise technology and security services to a wide range of Federal, State, and Fortune 1000 clients. ICS has been recognized as a leader in Innovation Management and was the first company in the State of Alabama to certify staff through the IAOIP. To learn more about ICS, visit www.icsinc.com.

