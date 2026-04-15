Stella Artois invites fans to celebrate the true roar of the tournament in bars nationwide through curated experiences, limited-edition packaging, and merchandise.

ST. LOUIS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Artois – the #3 premium tap handle in the U.S. 1 – is stepping onto the global stage and claiming its stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026™: the bar. As a Proud Sponsor of the tournament, the brand is focusing on where the true roar of the game lives – the passionate, shared energy of fans watching together. This summer, Stella Artois will bring its "Taste Worth More" platform to life with curated experiences that transform the game-viewing ritual into a celebration worth savoring.

David Beckham and Stella Artois Celebrate the Bar as a True Home of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Experience

Chris Jones, VP of Marketing for Premium Brands at Anheuser-Busch, said: "Stella Artois' message is simple: moments of great passion deserve to be savored. We believe the true roar of the game is in the electric energy of fans celebrating in their local bars. That ritual of watching the game with friends is a beloved tradition, and this campaign is an open invitation for fans everywhere to elevate their celebration and honor the moments with a taste experience that's worth it."

Throughout the tournament, fans will find curated viewing experiences transforming bars into the ultimate viewing arenas, as well as Stella Artois- and FIFA World Cup 2026™-branded merchandise and limited-edition packaging. Fans will also have the chance to win beer money for their Stellas, courtesy of Stella and David Beckham, throughout the tournament. To enter to win, 21+ fans can follow @StellaArtoisUSA for details on the #AllRoundsOnBeckham sweepstakes during every round of the tournament. Stella is elevating the rituals that define soccer culture, ensuring the most unforgettable goals, saves and celebrations are shared over a Stella.

This campaign is anchored by global brand ambassador David Beckham who stars in Stella Artois' new "Celebration" TVC debuting April 15. The spot draws parallels to the ritual of lifting a Stella chalice with the excitement of celebrating a goal. It's a tribute to the millions of moments of glory unfolding in bars across the country, far beyond the pitch.

David Beckham, global Stella Artois brand ambassador, said: "For every goal scored on the pitch, millions of fans celebrate around the world. That shared energy is what makes the World Cup unforgettable - and the most meaningful celebrations are the ones people experience together."

Stella Artois' proud sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is part of Anheuser-Busch's long-term investment in soccer across the U.S. and worldwide. Through its portfolio of brands, Anheuser-Busch also supports the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, and the Mexico Men's and Women's National Teams, continuing its legacy of championing the game – and the fans who make every moment, and every taste, worth more.

For more information, visit www.stellaartois.com and follow @StellaArtoisUSA on Instagram and Facebook and @StellaArtois on YouTube and X.

See Official Rules for the All Rounds on Beckham sweepstakes at stellaartois.com/allrounds.

1Source: NIELSEN CGA, L52W ending 12.27.25

About Stella Artois:

Stella Artois® is a Belgian-style lager and part of a brewing tradition of crafting the finest lager with quality ingredients since 1366. Known for its malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness, this beer is recognized internationally for its excellence and taste. Stella Artois is best enjoyed in the iconic Chalice according to the 3-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Along with its classic lager, Stella Artois also offers Stella Artois 0.0, a zero-alcohol brew with the same refreshing taste. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

About Anheuser-Busch:

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As a leading American manufacturer and the nation's top brewer, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only brewer that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We are home to the nation's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, and Cutwater, as well as industry-leading regional craft brands. From our longstanding efforts to support American farmers, military, veterans, and first responders, to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our beer to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Stella Artois