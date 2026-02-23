David Begnaud Launches Do Good Crew

Only 12% of the U.S. general population say that reading or watching the news over the past few days tends to put them in a good mood, with more than 50% saying it puts them in a bad mood (YouGov, 2025).

The Stress in America™ report by the American Psychological Association (2025) highlights the importance of social connections for mental and physical well-being and notes that many people are experiencing increased feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Because of that, Do Good Crew was started to create space for meaningful conversations and impactful events that lead to accessible pathways for people to do good.

David Begnaud, CEO & Founder of Do Good Crew says; "We are living in times that seem increasingly out of control and I realized I could do more than just report the news. When people stop me on the street to thank me for the good news stories I share, I always tell them the truth: I need it too. That is what inspired me to start this company and why I'm incredibly passionate about its mission. Do Good Crew is built to bring people together around what's good, what's needed and what truly matters."

Here's how Do Good Crew comes to life:

" The Person Who Believed In Me With David Begnaud" Podcast: Deeply human conversations with extraordinary people about the person who believed in them before the world did. Guests include: Oprah Winfrey, Charlie Puth, Ava Duvernay, 2 Chainz, Nick Cannon, and more.

"The Person Who Believed In Me With David Begnaud" debuts today with Oprah Winfrey sharing a deeply personal story about a person she has seldom spoken of publicly - and the defining childhood moments that changed her life.

"Do Good Crew positions purpose as the backbone of modern media, proving that doing good is good for business," says Olivier Delfosse, Co-Founder, President & COO of Do Good Crew. "As America navigates fatigue from negative news cycles and declining trust in institutions, stories of humanity are vital to help people feel inspired and connected. Delfosse continues; "David is the perfect person to lead this community as he is in the 93rd percentile for trustworthiness, according to E-Score, when compared to other peers and he has such a highly engaged social audience."

Do Good Crew newsletter is powered by beehiiv, the all-in-one publishing platform that helps creators, journalists and publishers build, grow and monetize their businesses around audiences they truly own.

"We built beehiiv to help creators and journalists turn credibility and audience relationships into real businesses," states Tyler Denk, Co-Founder & CEO of beehiiv, "Do Good Crew is a great example of a modern media company. People don't just watch David's reporting, they want to be part of it. We're proud to support David and his team as they grow the Do Good Crew community and the stories that power it."

Do Good Crew unites storytelling, content, community and action to power a movement that turns inspiration into impact.

To learn more about Do Good Crew and to join the community visit thedogoodcrew.com .

About Do Good Crew

Do Good Crew is a community and media company built to activate the good in people through storytelling. Founded by David Begnaud and Oliver Delfosse, it shines a light on the individuals whose kindness, generosity and courage are shaping our world right now. Do Good Crew believes stories should move people to act - sparking connection, making doing good feel possible and turning inspiration into real impact.

About David Begnaud

Emmy Award-winning journalist David Begnaud is often referred to as "America's storyteller" for his uniquely human approach to reporting. Over two decades, he has earned national trust through coverage of breaking news, natural disasters and stories of resilience - including his George Polk Award-winning reporting of Hurricane Maria.

He is the Founder & CEO of Do Good Crew, a media company dedicated to inspiring action through storytelling, community and live events, and remains a contributor to CBS News.

