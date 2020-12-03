David Bell Named VP Outpatient Services, Angel Piper Joins as Pasadena Villa CEO

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce David Bell's promotion as the Vice President of Odyssey's Outpatient Service Division. Additionally, after careful consideration, Odyssey is proud to name Angel Piper as the new CEO of the Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network.

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, and transitional living through its operations in over 20 behavioral health locations and affiliated outpatient services in seven states with over 350 total beds.

Over the past five years as the CEO of Pasadena Villa, David Bell built on Pasadena Villa's 18-year legacy as a premier psychiatric treatment network with residential facilities in Florida and Tennessee specializing in mental health disorder treatment and programming for adults on the autism spectrum. Additionally, he spearheaded the formation of company-owned outpatient centers in North Carolina. In his new role, he will be responsible for the growth of Odyssey's outpatient division throughout the United States which focuses on mental health and eating disorder treatment.

"The growth of Odyssey's outpatient network is a critical part of our mission to provide clinically excellent care for more people nationwide," said David Bell, Vice President of Outpatient Services at Odyssey. "I'm excited to build superior psychiatric outpatient centers in partnership with our strategic clinical partners and Odyssey's strong operational leaders to meet the rising demand for evidence-based, quality care."

Angel Piper joins Odyssey with over 20 years in behavioral healthcare and prior success over the past six years as the CEO of Coral Shores Behavioral Health, Ohio Hospital for Psychiatry, and Valley Behavioral Health System. She holds a Master of Social Work and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW). In her new role as CEO of Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, she'll oversee the continued growth and clinical excellence of the programs.

"Pasadena Villa is renowned for their exceptional clinical care and breathtaking locations," said Angel Piper, CEO of Pasadena Villa. "David Bell has grown this network and I'm looking forward to leading the next stage of growth for an organization that cares so deeply for their clients, families, and clinical partners."

"Under David's leadership Pasadena Villa has prospered," said Scott Kardenetz, CEO at Odyssey. "We're thrilled to have Angel at the helm for Pasadena Villa's next stage of growth and David leading our expansion of outpatient locations nationwide."

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, autism spectrum, and addictive disorders. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, Pasadena Villa Outpatient Center-Raleigh and Pasadena Villa Outpatient Center-Charlotte, providing inpatient, intensive residential and continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at over 20 unique locations in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and California.

SOURCE Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare