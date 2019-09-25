David Bernard Wins First Prize in the American Prize Orchestral Conducting Competition

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bernard, Music Director of the Massapequa Philharmonic, has been awarded First Prize in the Orchestral Conducting competition of The American Prize, professional division 2019, a national competition for conductors. In making their selection from a diverse group of conductors from across the United States, the panel of judges acclaimed:

"Conducting from memory, David Bernard exhibits remarkable skill and considerable elan in a vibrant reading of Stravinsky 'Rite of Spring.' Not content with a cool, furrowed-brow approach to this music, his interpretation is alive to the nuances of color and, indeed, the dramatic arc, of this legendary masterwork. His is a considerable achievement by any standard."

More information about the 2019 Orchestral Conducting award can be found here: http://bit.ly/2019AmericanPrizeCondWinners

ABOUT DAVID BERNARD

David Bernard has gained recognition for his dramatic and incisive conducting in the United Stated and in over 20 countries on four continents, serving as Music Director of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and the Massapequa Philharmonic, and also as conductor for the Eglevsky Ballet's critically acclaimed production of The Nutcracker produced each December at Long Island's Tilles Center of the Performing Arts. Mr. Bernard is Music Director of InsideOut Concerts, Inc., dedicated to helping orchestras grow their audiences through immersive events where audiences sit inside the orchestra during concerts. His InsideOut Concerts have been acclaimed by WQXR, Newsday, ClassicalWorld and the Epoch Times, bringing an unsurpassed experience and level of engagement for the audiences of all ages.

As a sought after guest conductor, David Bernard will be making his debut this season with the Dubuque (IA) Symphony, the Greenwich (CT) Symphony and the Danbury (CT) Symphony and has appeared as a guest conductor with the Brooklyn Symphony, the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Island Symphony Orchestra, the Litha Symphony, Manhattan School of Music, the New York Symphonic Arts Ensemble, the Putnam Symphony and the South Shore Symphony.

Noted recent performances include a Lincoln Center performance of Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring ("Conducting from memory, David Bernard led a transcendent performance…vivid…expertly choreographed.", LucidCulture) and a Carnegie Hall performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony ("taught and dramatic", superconductor). David Bernard's recordings have received enthusiastic critical praise. His release of Tchaikovsky's Pathétique was lauded by Gramophone Magazine as "…an impressively elegant, thoughtful, well balanced and sophisticated Tchaikovsky Pathétique." Of his Beethoven Symphony No. 9 release, The Arts Desk proclaimed "Scintillating Beethoven…Edge-of-the-seat playing…it's a winner: dramatic, witty, eloquent and boasting some startling choral work in the last movement." His complete recorded Beethoven symphony cycle was praised by Fanfare magazine for its "intensity, spontaneity, propulsive rhythm, textural clarity, dynamic control, and well-judged phrasing". Of his recent premiere recording of new editions of Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring and The Firebird, The Art Music Lounge proclaimed "this is THE preferred recording of The Rite because of its authenticity as well as the almost startling boldness of approach."

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PRIZE

Founded in 2009, The American Prize produces a series of national competitions, annually recognizing the best artists and ensembles in the performing arts in the United States. Structured In 4 distinct levels—Professional, Community, University and Youth—The American Prize offers competitions in Conducting, Orchestral/Band/Choral Performance, Orchestral Programming, Composition, Instrumental/Vocal Performance, Chamber Music, Opera, Musical Theater and Arts Marketing. Previous winners of The American Prize Orchestral Conducting Competition include Lawrence Golan, Kenneth Kiesler, Dirk Meyer, Jeffery Meyer, Gemma New, Gary Sheldon, Christopher Zimmerman.

