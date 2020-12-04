The album may not have been a huge success but there were music writers who saw something in Bowie, the NME called it "All very refreshing" and that he was "a very promising talent."

The biography prepared at the time describes David Bowie thus "His remarkable powers of observation enable him to write with humour and wit about the people, loved and unloved, and the attitudes, lovely and unlovely, that constitute today's society. A recent bout of 'flu enabled him to pen half a dozen songs to go on a forthcoming Deram LP. In fact, David is one of the very few artists commissioned for an album before a single. Simultaneously, David is writing songs and situations for a colour film in which he is to star and putting the finishing touches to a unique cabaret act."

The album will be released for the first time as picture disc on January 29th and will be made available exclusively via https://UMCUK.lnk.to/DavidBowieLP.

DAVID BOWIE - DAVID BOWIE

Side One

Uncle Arthur Sell Me a Coat Rubber Band Love You till Tuesday There Is a Happy Land We Are Hungry Men When I Live My Dream

Side Two

Little Bombardier Silly Boy Blue Come and Buy My Toys Join the Gang She's Got Medals Maid of Bond Street Please Mr. Gravedigger

LIMITED EDITION PICTURE DISC

RELEASED JANUARY 29, 2021 BY UMe/DECCA/DERAM

SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises

