David Brainard joins EverQuote as EVP of Engineering, Marketplace

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER), a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping in the U.S., is pleased to announce that David Brainard has joined the company as EVP, Engineering, Marketplace. In this role, Mr. Brainard will serve as the operational leader of marketplace-wide engineering teams and platforms covering advertising, consumer & provider experiences, auctions, analytics, and machine learning.

"We are very excited to add David to the leadership team," said Tomas Revesz, CTO and Co-Founder of EverQuote. "His extensive experience in building and managing large-scale, high-performance engineering organizations in the marketplace and insurance environments at Wayfair and Liberty Mutual, respectively, make him uniquely qualified to help us scale our world-class engineering team and extend our technology and data advantages in our fast-growing business."

"I'm thrilled to join EverQuote at a truly exciting juncture in the company's history, where we are well-positioned to achieve outsized growth as the online insurance marketplace of choice for consumers and our partners. I'm especially excited to join an engineering team that is already established as a leader in using technology, data, and machine learning to automate and optimize all aspects of the business," said Mr. Brainard.

Mr. Brainard joins EverQuote with over 25 years of software development, architecture and management experience at leading organizations such as Wayfair, Liberty Mutual, and Bank of America. Mr. Brainard holds a Master's degree in Business/Communications from Boston University and a BA from Wayne State University.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision to empower customers to better protect life's most important assets – their family, property, and future.

