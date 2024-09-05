David Brindley Appointed CEO of Bidpath

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidpath, the leading global auction technology provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Brindley as Chief Executive Officer. Brindley assumes the role from company Founder and Executive Chairman, Adam Alexander.

Since joining the company in July of 2016 as Managing Director (UK), and with over five years as Bidpath's President, Brindley has driven the global expansion plan of Bidpath, notably across the US, Canada, Europe, South Africa and Australia. In addition to his professional roles, he currently serves on the Industrial Auctioneers Association (IAA) Membership Committee, having previously taken the European chapter of the association from concept to realization.

Reflecting on his appointment, David Brindley said, "For two decades, Adam has pursued a vision of Bidpath as the world's leading provider of auction management and online bidding solutions, empowering clients to use technology to drive growth and innovation in their own businesses. I am honored to be taking up his mantle to lead Bidpath during this next exciting phase of significant growth and innovation. Our team has worked tirelessly to solidify our place as the global leading white label technology provider, and I look forward to continuing our commitment to providing unparalleled technology solutions to any company wanting to utilize a competitive bidding platform."

Adam Alexander expressed his confidence in Brindley's leadership, stating, "David's extensive industry experience and strategic vision make him the ideal leader to guide Bidpath into the future. I greatly value David's significant contributions throughout his tenure as our President, where Bidpath has achieved significant success across all metrics, and completed several acquisitions. David and I are both committed to providing exceptional value to Bidpath's clients in all sectors through our innovative and scalable products and services. I am excited for the future of Bidpath as David leads our team to deliver on our ambitious growth targets."

About Bidpath

Bidpath, headquartered in Westlake Village with offices worldwide, proudly delivers best-in-class solutions to over 850 leading auctioneers, retailers and manufacturers in more than 30 countries, and across multiple markets and industry verticals including Commercial and Industrial; Fine Art and Collectibles; Insolvency, Recovery and Turnaround; Aerospace; Electronics; Consumer Returns and Automotive industries.

Bidpath's feature rich technology provides a uniquely customisable suite of auction management tools and a fully-supported online bidding platform, enabling clients to host dynamic live, timed, hybrid and sealed bid auctions alongside eCommerce functionality from their own website, or online marketplace.

Over the last 20 years, Bidpath has served as a strategic partner to some of the largest auctioneers, retailers, insurance providers and manufacturers, empowering them to increase sales revenue, maximise bidder participation and streamline their workflows

