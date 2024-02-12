David Bruning Named Chief Executive Officer of StageBio

MT. JACKSON, Va., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StageBio, a leading provider of GLP-compliant histology, pathology, image analysis and archiving services for both preclinical and clinical research, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Bruning as Chief Executive Officer.

David Bruning, CEO of StageBio

Having served on the StageBio Board of Directors for the past five years in addition to previously being a longstanding customer of StageBio, Mr. Bruning possesses a deep understanding of the company, its strategic priorities and the evolving needs of its customers. Mr. Bruning brings over 25 years of leadership experience within product-based and preclinical testing services companies, including BioReliance (a business of MilliporeSigma / Merck KGaA of Darmstadt, Germany) and Life Technologies (a division of Invitrogen). He holds a B.S. in Biology from the California Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from Loyola College.

On his appointment as CEO, Mr. Bruning comments, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead StageBio in its next phase of growth. We have a talented and innovative team across our sites in North America and Europe dedicated to delivering superior service and scientific rigor to our customers throughout the biopharmaceutical, medical device, and contract research industries. Together as a global team, we are well-positioned to further build on our foundation as a leading histopathology provider to enable the success of our customers."

Backed by Boston-based private equity investment firm Ampersand Capital Partners, StageBio's commitment to quality, scientific integrity and client satisfaction has led to strong partnerships with its life sciences customers. Melanie Fan, Principal, Ampersand Capital Partners and member of the StageBio Board of Directors adds, "We are thrilled to have David transition into this role, after having been a valuable member of the Board the last five years. David's understanding of the business and its customers, coupled with his industry expertise, positions him for success in driving continuous growth for StageBio in 2024 and beyond."

About StageBio



StageBio is a leading provider of GLP-compliant necropsy, histology, pathology and specimen archiving services for the biopharmaceutical, medical device, academic, government and contract research industries. The company operates four GLP laboratories as well as two GLP specimen archiving facilities in the U.S. and Europe, with substantial continued investment in facility and technology infrastructure to meet the growing demand for high-quality histopathology services globally. StageBio has a team of 30 board-certified veterinary pathologists and more than 100 laboratory personnel on staff supporting our unified commitment to quality, scientific integrity and client satisfaction. Learn more at www.stagebio.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

