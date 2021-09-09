David Burke, New Jersey native and leading pioneer in American cuisine, becomes brand ambassador for XO Appliances.

CEO of XO, Craig Friedman says, "David Burke has identified himself as being a true lover of fine food and understands how it is about the experience . Our luxury appliances are built to provide customers with that perfect restaurant quality addition to their own outdoor experiences. The opportunity for a non-professional consumer to be able to tap into the same tools that the pros use is a game-changer. We felt that David Burke would be the best guy to put XO to the test and show people all the great things that could be done with our appliances."

Named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey, Burke has restaurants at seven locations across the state. At 26, Burke's kitchen mastery won him the executive chef position of New York City's legendary River Café. He became the first American to win the prestigious Meilleurs Ouvriers de France Diplome d'Honneur. He subsequently won Japan's Nippon Award for Excellence and the Robert Mondavi Award of Excellence. Burke was also awarded a coveted three-star New York Times review for the River Café and became a guest on TV's Top Chef.

Discussing the XO partnership, Burke says, "XO has gone to great lengths to manufacture restaurant quality equipment. I've opened more than 25 successful restaurants around the world and know a bit about equipment. After using XO Appliances, I am now a proud owner. The XO equipment in my yard is better than in some of my restaurants! They are not only functional – every piece is to be admired like fine art. XO doesn't fail to deliver."

XO looks forward to sharing the cooking experiences Burke will be having with them. This will include exclusive monthly recipes developed by him for our customers to recreate on their own. Customers can take advantage of the professional tricks he'll be using to get the maximum benefit from cooking with XO appliances, thereby allowing people to take their own outdoor experiences to a whole new level. Enjoy XO, with love.

SOURCE XO Appliances