David C. Prather Appointed Vice Chair of Florida Bar Judicial Nominating Procedures Committee

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David C. Prather, West Palm Beach personal injury attorney and partner at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin has been appointed by Florida Bar President-Elect John M. Stewart to serve on Florida's Judicial Nominating Procedures Committee. His year-long term as Vice Chair begins July 1, 2019.

The Judicial Nominating Procedures Committee establishes the rules and procedures for the state's Judicial Nominating Commissions (JNC). The committee also assists the Governor and the Judicial Nominating Commissions in discharging their respective duties as outlined in the Constitution of Florida.

"It's an honor to be appointed as Vice Chair," said Prather. "I look forward to serving in this important role and contributing to the success of the committee's goals."

With more than 30 years of legal experience, Prather will utilize his knowledge of the legal system to assist Governor DeSantis with the judicial nominating process, including developing operating rules and procedures that are in the best interest of the commissions and nomination process.

About David C. Prather

David C. Prather is a partner at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin in West Palm Beach, Florida. He is a board certified trial lawyer, practicing in the areas of personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and auto negligence litigation. He was named Personal Injury Litigation Lawyer of the Year in 2014 by Best Lawyers in America® and has earned the title of Super Lawyer for 14 consecutive years.

