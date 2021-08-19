David C. Prather Named 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" in Personal Injury Litigation by Best Lawyers® in America

The Best Lawyers® in America is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal industry. For more than three decades, it has been regarded – by both the profession and the public – as the most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction in the United States.

In addition to the current selection, Prather was named 2021 "Lawyer of the Year," for Medical Malpractice Law. Prather has also been selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers® in America for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Personal Injury Litigation, Medical Malpractice Law, and Product Liability Litigation for the 16th consecutive year.

Each of the six partners at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin were selected for inclusion in the 2022 Best Lawyers® edition based on their professional abilities in the areas of Personal Injury Litigation, Product Liability Litigation, Medical Malpractice, and Appellate Practice.

About David C. Prather, Florida Personal Injury Attorney

David C. Prather is a partner at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin in West Palm Beach, Florida. He has been a board-certified lawyer for more than 16 years, practicing in the areas of personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and auto negligence litigation. He has dedicated his career to representing injured victims and their families in high-stakes cases and is recognized by his peers for his ability to obtain significant recoveries.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents , product liability , wrongful death , and medical malpractice cases. They have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients. Learn more at www.clarkfountain.com .

