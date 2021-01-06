David Corak hired as Vice President of Corporate Finance at SmartStop Self Storage

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop" or the "Company") today announced that David Corak, CFA has been hired as Vice President of Corporate Finance, effective immediately. Within his role, Corak will be focused on building out the investor relations function within SmartStop, as well as guiding corporate finance initiatives across the organization.

"David joins us with a depth of sell-side and public company experience, which will help SmartStop refine its existing investor relations and corporate finance infrastructure," said Michael McClure, Chief Executive Officer of SmartStop. "We're excited to have David join the company and contribute to expanding the SmartStop® Self Storage brand across the U.S. and Canada."

Corak was most recently the Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance at Jernigan Capital (NYSE: JCAP), a publicly traded self storage REIT that was acquired by NexPoint Advisors, L.P. in November 2020. Corak also has six years of sell-side research experience at Stifel Financial Corp. and FBR Capital Markets / B Riley Securities covering the self storage sector, as well as three years of corporate and investment banking experience at PNC Financial Services. Corak is a graduate of Georgetown University and a CFA® Charterholder.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop)

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 390 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., a public non-traded REIT, and other private programs. SmartStop is the tenth-largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.7 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 149 properties in 19 states and Toronto, Canada and comprising approximately 100,000 units and 11.3 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 15 operating self storage properties in the Greater Toronto Area, which total over 12,000 units and 1.3 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com .

