TSA, Google Wallet launch new TSA PreCheck Touchless ID opt-in experience

TSA PreCheck Touchless ID offers effortless airport security screening

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) today announced a new partnership with Google Wallet, introducing a more seamless way for eligible travelers to opt in to TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID. Google Wallet is the first digital wallet to offer this innovative feature, making secure, efficient travel easier than ever.

With TSA PreCheck Touchless ID, members can quickly verify their identity using facial comparison technology in exclusive, dedicated lanes - eliminating the need to present physical documents and reducing wait times for a more convenient travel experience.

How it works with Google Wallet:

Check-in: Travelers check in with a participating airline and add their boarding pass to Google Wallet . Opt-in prompt: Eligible travelers with an eligible digital ID will see a "Get started" button in Google Wallet and will be redirected to the TSA consent page. Consent: Travelers authorize sharing their digital ID and boarding pass in Google Wallet with TSA. Confirmation: TSA confirms enrollment and sends a success code to Google Wallet . Indicator: Google Wallet updates the traveler's boarding pass with the TSA PreCheck Touchless ID indicator.

"TSA under President Trump and Secretary Mullin is fully dedicated to enhancing the passenger experience through advanced technology and strategic partnerships," said TSA Modernization Acting Chief Innovation Officer Shelu Patel. "Our collaboration with Google helps our trusted TSA PreCheck travelers enjoy the fastest route through airport security. Delivering seamless experiences like this is one more way TSA is working to deliver the Golden Age of Travel."

TSA PreCheck Touchless ID is available at 65 airports nationwide, and now with the Google Wallet rollout, passengers can use TSA PreCheck Touchless ID with any of the more than 100 TSA PreCheck airlines at participating airports, making it easier to breeze through security. You still have the option of saving a valid passport to your profile with one of six airlines—Alaska, American, Delta, Hawaiian, Southwest or United—and manually opt in for each one individually.

"We're excited that Google Wallet technology is helping make TSA airport checkpoints faster and easier for travelers," said P.J. Linarducci, vice president of product management, Consumer Payments, at Google. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our goal to make digital experiences more secure and convenient, and we look forward to seeing it roll out broadly just as the busy summer travel season gets underway."

For more information about TSA PreCheck Touchless ID and other acceptable forms of identification, visit TSA.gov.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration