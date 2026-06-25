TSA prepared to screen nearly 18.7 million air travelers this Fourth of July holiday

Agency partners on security efforts for FIFA World Cup 2026™, commemorates America 250 and delivers enhanced benefits for the military

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is honored to play a role in helping travelers reach their destinations to celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary of independence. The agency is well prepared for the heavy volume over the Fourth of July holiday period, expecting to screen nearly 18.7 million travelers at U.S. airport security checkpoints between Tuesday, June 30, and Monday, July 6. TSA anticipates the highest passenger volume – more than 3 million people – on Thursday, July 2.

"We're thrilled so many passengers are planning travel to enjoy America's milestone 250th birthday and celebrate the greatest nation on earth," said TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill. "TSA security checkpoints are fully staffed and prepared to welcome these travelers and handle the large passenger volumes expected during the Fourth of July holiday period. We've implemented significant technology enhancements at key airports for the historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ as well as for America 250 celebrations across the country. TSA is working closely with federal, state and local partners to safeguard the traveling public and manage security for large-scale public events. Thanks to the dedication of our screening officers and our industry and airport partners, travelers are experiencing faster screening lanes and enhanced technologies that deliver the highest levels of security."

FIFA World Cup 2026™ security

TSA is playing a pivotal role in safeguarding the FIFA World Cup 2026™ by ensuring the safety, security and efficiency of our nation's transportation systems. TSA's efforts directly support security at game sites, team base camps, and practice facilities across all 11 U.S. host cities.

TSA has increased staffing and deployed National Deployment Officers, additional canine teams, and other specialized units at the 14 core host city airports to accommodate passenger surges and enhance security.

TSA is providing support for a range of critical surface transportation infrastructure essential to game operations.

The Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS) and Security Operations (SO) have deployed personnel to stadiums, Fan Fests, and nearby transportation hubs in all U.S. host cities. These deployments include radiological/nuclear detection capabilities, Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) for threat mitigation, and explosive detection canine teams.

TSA continues to deliver essential logistics support for the games, facilitating the secure and efficient movement of Heads of State, national teams, FIFA officials, and other VIPs through commercial and private airports.

TSA expands support for military community

TSA is committed to honoring those who served our country through military service and actively supports our nation's military veterans through several initiatives and programs.

The Veterans Expedited TSA Screening (VETS) Safe Travel Act demonstrates TSA's commitment to improving air travel for severely injured and disabled veterans by providing free TSA PreCheck ® enrollment to those deemed eligible by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Eligible veterans can obtain their VA eligibility letter and enrollment instructions through their VA.gov account.

enrollment to those deemed eligible by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Eligible veterans can obtain their VA eligibility letter and enrollment instructions through their VA.gov account. This Fourth of July, TSA is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the "Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease" campaign by expanding front-of-the-line access to service members at 33 airports near larger military installations.

Military service members and military survivor families are also eligible for free TSA PreCheck. TSA offers a $25 discount on TSA PreCheck enrollment for spouses of military and uniformed service members.

In early July, TSA will launch a new Veterans Ambassador Initiative in conjunction with America 250. This is designed to further enhance the airport screening experience for military veterans. These Ambassadors are TSA officers, who have received additional training as Passenger Support Specialists and will support veterans who need additional screening assistance. Veterans should call TSA Cares at (855) 787-2227 at least 72 hours in advance of their flight.

All travelers should arrive early and check with their airline before their flight. For more information on how to get through the TSA checkpoint quickly and seamlessly, please visit TSA.gov or view our Travel Tips page. TSA also encourages FIFA World Cup 2026™ fans to check out the TSA World Cup Security Playbook page.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration