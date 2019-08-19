David Damato Joins Gemini as Chief Security Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini), a leading cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, announced today that David Damato has joined as its Chief Security Officer. Damato will lead Gemini's security program as it continues to deliver the most secure exchange and custody solution in the cryptocurrency industry. He brings more than 20 years of security leadership experience and will report directly to Gemini's Chief Executive Officer, Tyler Winklevoss.

Prior to joining Gemini, Damato served as Chief Security Officer at Tanium, the world's most valuable privately-held cybersecurity company. At Tanium, he was responsible for building and leading a mature cybersecurity team that engineered unique security solutions to help protect government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and banks around the world. He was also an early member of the leadership team at Mandiant, a premier cybersecurity firm that was later acquired by FireEye. He has also held roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Raytheon.

"Security is the bedrock of our culture, and Dave adds to that legacy," said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini. "His depth of security knowledge and his experience defending global networks will be invaluable as we continue to build the market's most secure cryptocurrency offering."

Damato joins Gemini during a period of tremendous growth. Over the past year, the organization has grown to more than 200 employees and has built out its senior leadership team, including the appointments of Sydney Schaub as General Counsel, Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto as Managing Director, Operations and Robert Cornish as Chief Technology Officer. Additionally, Gemini recently joined the CME Bitcoin Reference Rate and the Bitcoin Real Time Index and opened a Chicago office to meet growing institutional demand. Gemini also teamed up with other exchanges to build out the Virtual Commodity Association (VCA), a self-regulatory organization — reinforcing the company's commitment to furthering regulation around crypto. Gemini continues to develop and enhance its products and services to build the future of money.

