DAVID DELANEY, MD, NAMED PRESIDENT OF DRUG KNOWLEDGE PROVIDER FDB (FIRST DATABANK)

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst today named David Delaney, MD, president of its Hearst Health portfolio company FDB (First Databank, Inc.) , the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise medication decisions. The announcement was made by Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Health President Gregory Dorn, MD. Delaney brings more than two decades of experience, including serving as a critical care physician and leading large-scale healthcare technology, clinical content, and decision support businesses across payer and provider markets.

David Delaney, MD

Most recently, Delaney served as senior vice president and general manager of clinical decision support at Optum Insight, overseeing a broad portfolio of evidence-based content and software platforms supporting both payer and provider workflows. Before Optum, he held senior leadership roles at Change Healthcare and served as global vice president and chief medical officer for SAP Health.

"David's appointment reflects Hearst Health's long-term commitment to thoughtful growth and innovation," said Dorn. "FDB is at an important moment, where trusted medication knowledge must evolve alongside AI-enabled care delivery. David's leadership strengthens our ability to deliver validated, patient-specific medication intelligence that healthcare organizations can rely on as they innovate responsibly."

Earlier in his career, Delaney practiced critical care medicine and led applied informatics initiatives at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where he gained firsthand experience with prescribing workflows, medication complexity, and the clinical impact of alert fatigue. He completed his medical training and fellowships at Harvard-affiliated hospitals and holds patents related to healthcare data and billing systems.

Delaney assumes the role of FDB president at a time when healthcare organizations are navigating rapid change driven by advances in AI, increasing medication complexity, and growing expectations for personalized, patient-specific care. Under his leadership, FDB will continue to build on its nearly 50-year foundation in medication safety while advancing clinically robust, workflow-integrated medication intelligence that supports modern healthcare delivery. As part of its support of modernization, FDB has launched the healthcare industry's first Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for clinical decision support , providing a standardized, secure framework for integrating trusted medication knowledge directly into AI-driven and next-generation clinical applications.

"David brings a rare combination of clinical credibility, technology leadership, and operating experience at scale," said Charles Tuchinda, MD, MBA, executive chairman of FDB and executive vice president, chief operating officer and deputy group head of Hearst Health. "His close connection to real-world clinical workflows and customer experiences positions FDB to deepen strategic collaborations across the healthcare ecosystem while reinforcing its role as a trusted medication knowledge solution."

"FDB sits at a rare intersection of deep clinical expertise and trusted medication knowledge built over decades," said Delaney. "Our focus is on extending that foundation with technology that adds intelligence without compromising rigor — delivering patient-specific, context-aware insights directly within clinical workflows. By executing on this while maintaining rigorous clinical validation, we will help clinicians make more confident medication decisions, reduce unnecessary burden, and preserve the trust that healthcare organizations place in FDB."

Delaney will focus on advancing FDB's platform strategy, deepening customer engagement, and responsibly applying AI to deliver more precise, patient-specific medication intelligence. David's leadership reinforces FDB's commitment to rigorous clinical validation, human oversight, and technology that scales trusted expertise across healthcare workflows.

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) delivers clinically robust, workflow-integrated drug knowledge that is intuitive, patient-specific, and actionable, enabling more precise medication decisions at the point of care. Trusted for rigorous quality control, deep clinical expertise, and collaborative approach, FDB helps improve patient safety, streamline operations, and enhance health outcomes. FDB's comprehensive drug databases and next-generation medication decision support solutions power healthcare information systems used by the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and beyond, impacting millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For a complete look at FDB's solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com , or follow FDB on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies – FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health – elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit https://www.hearst.com/hearst-health and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

About Hearst

Hearst is one of the nation's largest global, diversified information, services and media companies. The company's diverse portfolio includes global financial services leader Fitch Group; Hearst Health, a group of medical information and services businesses; Hearst Transportation, which includes CAMP Systems International, a major provider of software-as-a-service solutions for managing maintenance of jets and helicopters; ownership in cable television networks such as A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime and ESPN; 35 television stations; 30 daily and 50 weekly newspapers; digital services businesses; and more than 200 magazine editions around the world.

