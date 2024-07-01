David DuBois Announces Retirement as President of Exhibitor Group After Distinguished Career

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The STAR Group today announced the retirement of David DuBois, President of Exhibitor Group, effective July 1, 2024. After a remarkable career noted by transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence, DuBois is stepping down to embark on a well-deserved retirement.

David DuBois

David DuBois joined STAR Group as President of Exhibitor Group in 2023, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a visionary approach that has significantly shaped the organization's trajectory. Under his leadership, Exhibitor Group experienced significant gains in its Exhibitor Live event and industry certification program, solidifying its position as a leader in the trade show and event marketing industry.

During his tenure, DuBois spearheaded numerous initiatives that had an impact on the industry and on the business, including the expansion of the EXHIBITORLIVE conference, the introduction of innovative educational programs, and the enhancement of the Exhibitor team supporting this work. His strategic foresight and dedication to fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment have been instrumental in advancing the mission of Exhibitor Group.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the President of Exhibitor Group," said DuBois. "I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together as a team. I have been fortunate to work with some of the most talented and passionate individuals in the industry, and I am confident that Exhibitor Group will continue to thrive and innovate in the years to come."

An industry veteran of more than 45 years, David has served in both for-profit and non-profit roles spanning hospitality, event marketing, exhibitions, education, and trade shows – providing strategy, leadership, and a truly collaborative environment for all parties involved. His contributions to the field have left an indelible mark, and his legacy will undoubtedly influence future generations of industry professionals.

"David DuBois has been a transformative leader for Exhibitor Group," said Mark Johnson, CEO of STAR Group. "His vision, integrity, and dedication as a professional are only surpassed by his passion, character, and commitment as a husband, father, and grandfather. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him all the best in his retirement."

About STAR:

STAR is an all-in-one experiential marketing agency that builds captivating spaces for exhibits, events, corporate interiors, and retail stores. From powerful strategy to head-turning creative to flawless execution, STAR moves your customer from branded experience to business results. With locations in Minneapolis, Durham, Washington D.C., and Las Vegas, STAR's local presence, national scale, and global reach deliver comprehensive, end-to-end capabilities to customers of all industries and sizes. To learn more, visit www.engagestar.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/star.

SOURCE Star Group