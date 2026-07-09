New Grant Opens Applications for Undergraduate Students Pursuing Careers in Real Estate Through an Essay-Based Competition

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David Ebrahimzadeh announces the launch of the David Ebrahimzadeh Grant for Real Estate, an academic initiative created to recognize undergraduate students who demonstrate a strong interest in the future of the real estate industry. Through an essay-based application process, the grant encourages thoughtful discussion on innovation, investment, sustainability, and the evolving role of technology in shaping tomorrow's built environment.

The David Ebrahimzadeh Grant for Real Estate reflects David Ebrahimzadeh's longstanding commitment to supporting education while encouraging the next generation of professionals to contribute fresh ideas to one of the nation's most dynamic industries.

Undergraduate students interested in real estate careers can apply for this grant by submitting a 750-to-1,000-word essay. The essay must examine an innovation or emerging trend shaping the future of industrial real estate.

The application deadline is April 15, 2027, and the selected recipient will be announced on May 15, 2027.

Applicants are required to submit their completed essay together with their full name, contact information, current college or university, field of study, and proof of undergraduate enrollment. All application materials must be submitted electronically in PDF or Microsoft Word format before the published deadline.

Throughout his professional career, David Ebrahimzadeh has established a reputation for leadership in private equity, industrial real estate investment, and business development. As Founder and President of Corniche Capital, David Ebrahimzadeh oversees a national industrial real estate portfolio exceeding ten million square feet while directing strategic acquisitions, development initiatives, and long-term investment planning.

While the grant reflects the professional accomplishments of David Ebrahimzadeh, its primary purpose is to encourage students to think critically about the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of real estate. By inviting applicants to explore meaningful industry trends through research and analysis, the initiative seeks to recognize academic excellence while promoting thoughtful leadership among tomorrow's professionals.

The David Ebrahimzadeh Grant for Real Estate demonstrates the importance of connecting higher education with practical industry insight.

Complete eligibility requirements, application instructions, essay guidelines, and additional information are available on the official grant website.

SOURCE David Ebrahimzadeh Grant