David Eckstein Joins Board of Directors for Batting Challenge Holdings, the Creator of Bat Around

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time World Series champion and 2006 World Series MVP David Eckstein has joined the board of directors for Batting Challenge Holdings, Inc. Eckstein has been integral to the development of Bat Around, the signature product and brand of BCH.

"Watching Bat Around grow from its original vision to being in an MLB ballpark and batting cages around the country is so exciting, and I am honored to have a larger role as a board member," Eckstein said. "The product and business side of Bat Around are compelling, plus it delivers a new approach to high-quality hitting instruction in a fun and entertaining way."

Eckstein has been part of Bat Around since its inception as a member of the Hitting Legends Council, an advisory group created by co-founder Clint Hurdle. The council includes 13 former MLB stars with over 30,000 collective professional hits.

Eckstein made his debut with the Anaheim Angels in 2001, and went on to win his first World Series with the Angels in 2002. He joined the St. Louis Cardinals in 2005, earning All-Star honors and winning the World Series MVP in 2006. Since retiring, Eckstein has played a pivotal role in supporting his wife Ashley with Her Universe, a fashion and lifestyle brand, which caters to women and girls who are sci-fi fans.

"I am thrilled to see David expand his role with Bat Around," said Hurdle. "His knowledge of the game is so well-rounded; he's an expert in what goes into developing a hitter and has smart ideas on how to grow the business."

Eckstein joins co-founders Clint Hurdle, Robert Lipps, and CEO Matt Farrell on the board of directors.

