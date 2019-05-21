ERIE, Pa., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Edward Palo, DDS, FACOMS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Surgeon in the field of Dentistry as an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon at Presque Isle Oral Surgery, PC.

With over 20 years of experience as a dentist, Dr. Palo is double board certified in oral/maxillofacial surgery and anesthesia and specializes in the full scope of oral surgery.



Throughout his education and training, Dr. Palo obtained a Bachelor of Science in biology from Wittenburg University and his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from Case Western Reserve. Following this, Dr. Palo completed his residency in oral/maxillofacial surgery at Walter Reed Hospital and served 12 years in the US Army in the rank of major (promotable to Lt. Col).



To further his professional development, Dr. Palo is a Fellow of the American College of Oral / Maxillofacial Surgery, a member of the American Society of Dental Anesthesiology, and a Diplomate of American Board of Oral / Maxillofacial Surgery and the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology.



Dr. Palo dedicates this recognition to Dr. Danie Verne, DDS.

