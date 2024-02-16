David Eisenhauer and Team Launch Greykasell Wealth Strategies, Inc.

Advisor and Team with Over 50 Years of Combined Financial Services Experience Launches Independent RIA to Better Serve Expanding Needs of High-Net-Worth Clients

DANVILLE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Eisenhauer, CFP®, CPA, CLU and his team announced the launch of Greykasell Wealth Strategies, Inc. ("Greykasell"), an independent registered investment advisor ("RIA") with the SEC serving the intricate financial needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners. The newly-formed RIA is a multi-custodial firm that utilizes Fidelity as its largest custodian. Working with Fidelity Investments gives Greykasell access to a wide range of products and services that can help them serve the needs of their clients.

Mr. Eisenhauer, who will serve as the firm's Chief Wealth Strategist, has more than 14 years of investment experience. Most recently at a prior firm, he and his team managed over $450 million in client assets across more than 100 households. Joining Mr. Eisenhauer at Greykasell is his entire team, including Cynthia Alyssa Pammett (Director of Operations) and Michael Kimbrough (Director of Investments) and his wife, Teri Eisenhauer, who serves as Office Manager.

"We are thrilled to launch Greykasell Wealth Strategies, a new independent RIA that will create more value for clients," said Mr. Eisenhauer. "Our team of professionals, who have more than 50-years of combined financial services experience, will be well-equipped to not only provide clients a broad array of high-quality services that address their increasingly sophisticated needs but also help them navigate issues that are at the intersection of planning, investing and taxes."

New RIA Built on Family Culture and Specialized Service

Moving from a broker-dealer platform to a fee-based RIA, the Greykasell team works in a fiduciary capacity to support clients, with a focus on nurturing relationships and optimizing outcomes to create multigenerational wealth. For individuals and families, the firm offers advisory, financial planning, wealth management and estate planning services, with an emphasis on tax considerations. For business-owner clients, the firm also provides business planning, succession support, employee and executive benefits planning, and qualified retirement plan design assistance.

Family forms the foundation of the firm. In addition to Mr. Eisenhauer working closely with his wife, Greykasell is an amalgamation of his children's names – Greydon, Kason and Ellie.

"Family comes first for me, and that familial culture extends to our clients," added Mr. Eisenhauer. "We get to know them personally, which allows us to craft customized financial plans to help them realize their goals and dreams. This approach is how we've been successful in the past and how, with the independence and flexibility of the RIA model, we plan to be even more successful going forward."

"We are thrilled to welcome Greykasell to the Fidelity platform and look forward to providing the resources needed to further their personalized, client-centered approach," said Rohit Mahna, head of client growth at Fidelity Institutional Wealth Management Services. "Taking the leap towards independence is an exciting milestone, and we are eager to support the team's continued growth and steadfast focus on meeting the increasingly complex needs of their clients."

Industry-Leading Experience and Qualifications of Founder David Eisenhauer

Before becoming a successful financial advisor, Mr. Eisenhauer began his career in financial services as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he audited large public and private companies.

He has a B.S. in Business Administration from San Jose State University, and currently holds the Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) designations. Mr. Eisenhauer has also received several accolades over the years from financial media publications — a testament to his dedication to the profession and his clients.

About Greykasell Wealth Strategies

Founded, owned and led by entrepreneurial financial advisor David Eisenhauer, CFP®, CPA, CLU, Greykasell Wealth Strategies, Inc. is an independent RIA firm that provides high-net-worth clients and business owners with sophisticated wealth management solutions and customized plans to achieve their financial objectives and life goals. Located in Danville, California, the firm has custody arrangements with both Fidelity Institutional and Charles Schwab. For more information, please visit www.greykasell.com.

DISCLAIMER

Greykasell Wealth Strategies is a registered investment adviser with the SEC. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the Firm by the Securities Exchange Commission nor does it indicate that the Adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All investments are subject to risk, including the loss of principal.

Fidelity Investments® is an independent company, unaffiliated with Greykasell. Fidelity is a service provider to Greykasell.

There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between your financial advisor and Fidelity, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity has not been involved with the preparation of the content supplied by Greykasell and does not guarantee, or assume any responsibility for, its content.

Fidelity Investments is a registered trademark of FMR LLC.

Fidelity Investments® provides clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC.

1131749.1.0

