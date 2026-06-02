David Epps Assumes Role as Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO

Longtime Peach Bowl leader steps into role at pivotal moment for college football and Atlanta's thriving sports landscape

ATLANTA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peach Bowl organization today announced that David Epps has assumed the role of chief executive officer, ushering in a new era for one of college football's premier bowl games.

David Epps, CEO of Peach Bowl, Inc.

A native Atlantan, Epps began his career with the Peach Bowl as an intern in 1994 and has spent more than three decades helping guide the organization's growth into a national leader in college football and a cornerstone of Atlanta's sports and civic community. Most recently serving as chief operating officer and vice president of marketing, he has overseen key aspects of the bowl's events, partnerships and long-term strategy.

"It is an incredible honor and the fulfillment of a career-long dream to take on this role after more than 30 years with the organization," said David Epps, CEO of Peach Bowl, Inc. "We are operating at the highest level in our history, but we aren't satisfied to 'take a knee' on that success. We're at an inflection point within an inflection point in college football, and our focus is to stay ahead of that – continuing to deliver best-in-class events, strengthen our partnerships and ensure the Peach Bowl organization and Atlanta remain central to the future of the sport."

Epps takes over the strong foundation built by retiring CEO Gary Stokan, but with an eye to the future and a focus on raising the organization's ceiling in college football.

The leadership transition occurs as college football undergoes rapid transformation driven by conference realignment, the transfer portal, Name, Image and Likeness opportunities and potential postseason expansion. As part of the College Football Playoff, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is uniquely positioned within that evolving landscape, and Epps is committed to ensuring operational excellence across all of the organization's marquee events, including the continued evolution of the Aflac Kickoff Game, where the organization is helping redefine the neutral-site model in the NIL era.

Working in partnership with participating universities, the Peach Bowl organization has developed a first-of-its-kind approach that creates new financial opportunities for both institutions and student-athletes. This year, Epps led the collaboration with Auburn University to implement a multi-million-dollar model that leverages third-party partnerships to secure marketing assets and promotional appearances by student-athletes, enhancing the game's visibility while ensuring all parties benefit.

"David's leadership, experience and deep understanding of both the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the changing college football landscape make him the ideal leader to guide this organization forward," said Percy Vaughn, board chair of Peach Bowl, Inc. and vice president, southern region, Kia Motors America. "He has been instrumental in every major milestone we've achieved during the past three decades and is well-positioned to build on that momentum in the years ahead."

A lifelong resident of Atlanta who grew up attending Georgia Tech football games, where his father worked for decades, and later attending the University of Georgia himself, Epps brings a deep connection to the city that has been central to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl's growth, identity and success. With Atlanta continuing to serve as a premier destination for major sporting events, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is positioned to further elevate its role on both the local and national stage.

Peach Bowl, Inc. has grown far beyond a single bowl game into a full suite of premier events, including the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Aflac Kickoff Game, the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament and management of the Dodd Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's top coach. The organization is also widely recognized as the nation's most charitable bowl game, having donated $71.2 million to philanthropic causes.

As Peach Bowl, Inc. enters this next chapter, Epps will prioritize executing the organization's core events at the highest level while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth. With a continued focus on innovation, community impact and long-term partnerships, the organization is well-positioned to build on its legacy while adapting to the evolving landscape of college football.

@CFAPeachBowl

About Peach Bowl, Inc.: Peach Bowl, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization that operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Aflac Kickoff Game, the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, and manages and operates The Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank national coach of the year award. It is the ninth-oldest bowl game in the country and is recognized as college football's most charitable bowl organization, having donated more than $71.2 million to organizations in need.

SOURCE Peach Bowl, Inc.