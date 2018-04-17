David Fligor Named ASSIA's General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

"I am very pleased to welcome David to ASSIA," said Dr. Cioffi. "David's deep knowledge and background in software and intellectual property licensing in the communications industry will help to continue the very positive impact this area has had on ASSIA's financial performance. David's enthusiasm, experience, and knowledge will be a great addition to ASSIA as we drive to continue growth and profitability."

Fligor brings extensive experience in intellectual property protection and the formation of strategic alliances as well as in general corporate management, having held legal and business roles at both TiVo and The Kudelski Group. Fligor began his legal career as an associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

"ASSIA's broadband and Wi-Fi management solutions help a large and growing number of providers around the world dramatically improve broadband service to their customers," said Fligor. "It is an exciting time to join ASSIA, and I look forward to working closely with Dr. Cioffi, the board, and the talented ASSIA team to grow and maximize the opportunity for ASSIA's stakeholders."

Fligor received a Juris Doctor (JD) with Honors from Georgetown in 2001 and a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati in 1995. He has been a member of the California Bar since 2002 and registered as a patent attorney with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office since 2003.

About ASSIA®

ASSIA is a trusted partner with the leading market share of management and optimization software solutions for global broadband and residential access networks. ASSIA's Expresse® broadband system enables significant operational expense reduction for Internet Service Providers in the areas of subscriber care, of increased customer satisfaction, and of more connections upgrade to higher revenue-generating service tiers. ASSIA's ClearView® software provides both broadband access and Wi-Fi connection analysis and recommends appropriate steps to resolve problems using language that is easy to understand by call-center agents and field technicians. ASSIA's CloudCheck® Wi-Fi optimization software enables service providers and enterprises to deliver premium digital experiences over residential Wi-Fi networks. ASSIA has more than 100 million broadband households under contract worldwide. Thanks to the company's product evolution and contributions to broadband standards, ASSIA is poised to help ISPs across the world as they upgrade their networks with next-generation G.Vector and G.Fast standards. For more information, visit www.assia-inc.com.

Expresse®, ClearView®, and CloudCheck® are registered trademarks of ASSIA.

"ASSIA" is an acronym for "Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Incorporated."

