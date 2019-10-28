David Frasz Joins Hunt Real Estate Capital as Vice President, Commercial Loan Originations

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Real Estate Capital announced today that David Frasz has joined Hunt Real Estate Capital as Vice President. In this role, Frasz will focus on originating Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac small balance multifamily loans nationwide. He is based in Washington, D.C. and reports to Owen Breheny, Managing Director.

"It is a privilege to become part of Hunt, an esteemed organization where I will be able to leverage its deep market intelligence and innovative approach to technology to bring creative loan solutions to my clients," stated Frasz. "As one of the few lenders offering non-recourse Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans, Hunt Real Estate Capital has built its reputation of excellence on integrity, speed, and certainty of execution."

"David's focus is on managing client relationships to ensure a positive financing experience, as well as helping Hunt Real Estate Capital expand its lending footprint with our core products across the U.S.," noted Breheny. "He brings a wealth of experience in structuring agency and specialized lending solutions, and we look forward to his contributions as the newest member of our originations team."

Prior to joining Hunt Real Estate Capital, Frasz was a Vice President on the production team at Capital One Multifamily Finance. Before Capital One, he held key roles with Arbor Realty Trust, where he developed his Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac expertise through underwriting more than $1 billion in closed loans and the pre-screen oversight of more than $9 billion. Earlier in his career, Frasz held various positions at State Street Global Markets and J.P. Morgan.

Mr. Frasz graduated Magna Cum Laude from Union College with a Bachelor of Arts in Managerial Economics.

About Hunt Real Estate Capital

Hunt Real Estate Capital, a division of Hunt Capital Holdings LLC, ("HREC") is a leader in financing, investing and managing multifamily housing and commercial real estate. HREC is a source of debt and equity capital for multifamily, affordable housing, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, retail, office, industrial, self-storage, and mixed-use assets through Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, its own balance sheet and managed public and private investment vehicles. HREC is the third largest multifamily property manager in the US. To learn more, visit https://huntrealestatecapital.com.

