David Fred Joins Bluerock as Senior Vice President of Due Diligence

In his new role, Mr. Fred will serve as lead due diligence contact for Bluerock's selling group and for the growing cohort of entities performing due diligence on Bluerock's product suite as a solution for their platforms. He will play a key role in Bluerock's ongoing industry and product-level education forums, working closely with independent broker dealers, regional member firms, wirehouses, financial advisors, and registered investment advisors.

"David joins Bluerock with an understanding of the vital need for substantive connectivity between the sponsor and broker dealers and RIAs. He's highly respected throughout the industry for his in-depth approach to research, due diligence and partnership focus. As head of due diligence, David will be a tremendous asset for the Bluerock selling group at this exciting phase of our growth," said Jeffrey Schwaber, Bluerock Capital Markets CEO.

Before joining Bluerock, Mr. Fred was a key member of the senior leadership team at Cetera Financial Group and its predecessor firms, ING Advisors Network and Financial Network Investment Corporation. He was also head of due diligence for the Cetera network for over 17 years, where he was responsible for operational due diligence on all products distributed by the Cetera BDs and RIAs.

Mr. Fred brings nearly 30 years of experience in investment research and asset allocation, as well as a broad understanding of the due diligence processes specific to a wide array of structures in the alternative investment space. "David's diverse subject matter expertise across a spectrum of investment products, as well as his understanding of internal operations and the challenges of the independent advice channel will be a valuable asset not only to Bluerock, but to our selling group partners. The timing of David's appointment could not be better as we expand into additional distribution channels and investment structures," Mr. Schwaber said.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading alternative investment and asset management firm with over $4.5 billion on Assets Under Management and headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 115+ years of investing experience, have been involved with over $10 billion in investments, and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms.

Bluerock website: www.bluerockre.com

