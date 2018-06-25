David G. Bunning Elected as Chair, Board of Directors at Food Allergy Research & Education

Bunning and his wife Denise, an educator, Board member, co-founder of the food allergy support group MOCHA and co-author of The Food Allergy Experience, are longtime members of the food allergy community. Their two sons grew up with life-threatening food allergies to milk, egg and beef, among others. One of their sons also has eosinophilic esophagitis. The Bunnings received the FARE Vision Award in 2015 for the exceptional actions the family has taken to find a cure for food allergies while providing support and resources to all those affected.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dave back to the Board of Directors. He is a visionary who has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to make the world safer for individuals with food allergies. We look forward to working with Dave as well as FARE's new CEO, Lisa Gable, as we continue to make a transformative impact on behalf of the 15 million Americans with food allergies," said Janet Atwater, a member of FARE's Board of Directors.

In 2006, Dave and Denise founded the Food Allergy Project, which supported vital research initiatives at leading institutions and later merged with the Food Allergy Initiative, one of FARE's predecessor organizations. For more than a decade, the Bunnings and their family foundation have provided funding for food allergy research at Stanford University, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University and other leading research institutions. The Bunnings also have supported endowed professorships at University of Chicago, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Boston Children's Hospital, the primary teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

"It is a tremendous honor to return to the Board of Directors at FARE, an advocacy organization that alone or through its predecessor organizations has accomplished so much over the last 15 years as the incidence of food allergy has reached nearly every classroom in America," Bunning said. "Among its many recent achievements, FARE has established the FARE Clinical Network to accelerate the development of treatments and improve the quality of care, brought innovative scientists into the field and worked tirelessly on issues of inclusion and safety for our community through its advocacy and education programs. FARE also brought together advocates, the research community, the FDA and the NIH at its inaugural research retreat in 2011, which, among other things, led to the formation of Aimmune Therapeutics, a company that recently completed Phase 3 trials for its peanut allergy therapy. I am very pleased to be a part of FARE's next chapter as we reimagine what the future looks like for all of us who are affected by life-threatening food allergies."

For more information about FARE and food allergies, visit www.foodallergy.org.

ABOUT FARE

Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) works on behalf of the 15 million Americans with food allergies, including all those at risk for life-threatening anaphylaxis. This potentially deadly disease affects 1 in every 13 children in the U.S. – or roughly two in every classroom. FARE's mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. For more information, please visit www.foodallergy.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-g-bunning-elected-as-chair-board-of-directors-at-food-allergy-research--education-300671449.html

SOURCE Food Allergy Research & Education

Related Links

http://www.foodallergy.org

