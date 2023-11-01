David Garten of Red Oak Street Joins Plentific Advisory Board

News provided by

Plentific

01 Nov, 2023, 08:43 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plentific, the innovative, fully integrated, real-time property operations platform, announced that David Garten, CEO of Red Oak Street and a veteran of public-private partnerships, has joined Plentific's Strategic Advisory Board to help shape the company's solutions and efforts in the public and affordable housing space. Plentific is a preferred supplier to the public and affordable housing sectors in the U.K., with demonstrated results in helping clients to operate more efficiently, remain compliant, and increase resident satisfaction.

Continue Reading
David Garten
David Garten

Plentific's global advisory board consists of real estate industry experts who share their skills, guidance, and knowledge to help the company continuously enhance its pioneering property operations Software as a Service (SaaS) platform and achieve its growth ambitions. As the first U.S. member of the board, Garten will provide guidance to the firm as it expands its U.S. footprint into the public and affordable housing sector, beginning in New York City and surrounding areas.

Plentific is the leading real-time property operations solution in the U.K., covering more than half of all social housing units in London. With the affordable housing sector in New York and other areas facing unprecedented supply shortages and regulatory hurdles, Plentific is poised to bring landlords a holistic platform based on years of experience across more than 1.5 million multifamily and affordable housing units.

"Welcoming David to the Plentific family is a significant milestone for us," said Cem Savas, CEO of Plentific. His vast experience, coupled with his innate ability to connect stakeholders across sectors, makes him an invaluable partner. David's extensive network and deep understanding of the affordable housing sector's intricacies will undoubtedly accelerate our efforts in the U.S. market."

Garten brings over 20 years of experience in the private, nonprofit, and government sectors advancing complex projects in challenging environments. He recently spent more than six years as a senior leader at RXR before founding Red Oak Street, a multidisciplinary consulting firm, in 2023. Garten continues to serve as a senior advisor to RXR.

"Plentific's platform aligns perfectly with an issue I'm passionate about – bringing luxury apartment management capabilities to the public and affordable housing market," said Garten. "Operators will benefit from much greater efficiencies, saving both time and money, while residents will receive a better service and experience."

U.K. multifamily landlords using Plentific's one-stop platform have reported a 54 percent reduction in apartment turn times, 91 percent of repairs completed the first time, 92 percent resident satisfaction, 99 percent compliance ratings, and a 2.5 percent annual increase in rental income. The company was named "Fastest-Growing Prop-Tech Company" in the U.K. and Germany in 2023 by Financial Times.

Plentific's mission is to create exceptional experiences by offering the most connected real estate platform in the industry. By digitizing operations in affordable housing, Plentific can provide a higher quality and safer experience for residents, savings to operators, and streamlined repairs, compliance and maintenance operations for property managers.

About Plentific

Plentific is a real-time property operations platform that is fully integrated with existing applications and customizable to provide owners and property managers with a one-stop solution for all their property operational needs. The end-to-end solution seamlessly connects owners, operators, service providers, and residents on a single platform, making operations simpler, faster, and more efficient. Working with clients to streamline operations, unlock revenues, increase resident satisfaction, and remain compliant, Plentific empowers clients with data-driven insights that drive action. Plentific recently was awarded the Property Tech of the Year, Best Application of Tech – Public Sector, and the Tech Company of the Year awards from the Global Business Tech Awards.

About Red Oak Street LLC

Headquartered in New York, Red Oak Street is a multidisciplinary strategic consulting firm that encapsulates the skills and experiences that its founder, David Garten, has acquired over a two-decade career in the private sector, government, and the non-profit sector to advance complex projects in challenging environments. The firm provides government agencies, private companies, and not-for-profit organizations with actionable and effective solutions to get the job done effectively and efficiently.

Media Contacts

Great Ink Communications – 212-741-2977 
Lindsay Church, Eric Nizguretsky, Rick Van Warner: [email protected] 

SOURCE Plentific

Also from this source

Plentific Launches Compliance Management Solution Within its Property Operations Platform

Plentific Launches Compliance Management Solution Within its Property Operations Platform

Plentific, the robust, fully integrated, real-time property operations platform that helps owners and operators of multifamily properties streamline...
Plentific - U.K. and Germany's Fastest-Growing Prop-Tech Company - Enters U.S. With Integrated Real-Time Property Operations Platform

Plentific - U.K. and Germany's Fastest-Growing Prop-Tech Company - Enters U.S. With Integrated Real-Time Property Operations Platform

Plentific – the robust, fully integrated, real-time property operations system helping owners across the U.K. and Germany streamline repairs while...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.