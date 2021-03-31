David Gerbitz Appointed Qurate Retail Group's Chief People Officer

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qurate Retail Group announced that David Gerbitz has joined as Chief People Officer. In this role, Gerbitz will oversee the company's global People strategy and operation, which includes Talent Acquisition, Learning & Development, Organizational Effectiveness, Team Member Experience, Total Rewards, and Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion. Gerbitz assumes his new role and joins the company's Executive Leadership Team on April 8th, reporting to Mike George, President and Chief Executive Officer, Qurate Retail, Inc.

Gerbitz joins Qurate Retail Group after leading a private executive coaching consultancy, serving executive level leaders largely in technology, ecommerce, and media. He began his career in Human Resources with companies such as Microsoft and Amazon. He later transitioned into commercial and operations roles with Microsoft, Yahoo, and Pandora Media, where he most recently served as Chief Operating Officer. As part of this, Gerbitz scaled Pandora's advertising business, shaping the market for digital and audio advertising, and played a significant role in the acquisition and integration of Pandora into Sirius XM.

"David brings a unique background, blending human resources, commercial, and general management experiences across the technology and media fields," said George. "His industry experiences, combined with his passion for coaching and development, will be invaluable as we continue to build high performing, innovation-focused teams to drive our growth strategies, live our company Purpose and Principles, and deliver on our commitments as a responsible corporate citizen. David's unique background has given him a deep understanding of the streaming and overall media and technology landscape, and the People team's role as a strategic business function and partner in supporting growth."

"Qurate Retail Group's customer-centric culture and legacy of building long-term, trust-based relationships are uniquely differentiated in today's competitive retail environment," said Gerbitz. "This is a dynamic, values-driven organization, with an innovative, inspired team and a unique position at the convergence of retail, media, and social. I'm looking forward to joining Qurate Retail Group and leading their efforts to build further organizational strength that will drive the future of video commerce."

Gerbitz will be based at Qurate Retail Group's global headquarters in West Chester, Pa.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a Third Way to Shop®, beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Globally, Qurate Retail Group is a world leader in video commerce, among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360), and a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. The retailer reaches approximately 218 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines the best of retail, media, and social to curate products, experiences, conversations, and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers – bringing joy, inspiration, and humanity to shopping. Qurate Retail Group also curates large audiences across multiple platforms for thousands of brand vendors. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has 26,400 team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland, and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

